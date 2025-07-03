2027: Peter Obi Backs Coalition’s Adoption Of ADC, Vows To Deliver Quality Leadership

In a strategic move ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has thrown his full support behind the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the official political platform of a growing political coalition.

Obi, who made the announcement via his official handle on X, emphasized the coalition’s commitment to unity, sacrifice, and collaboration in order to usher in a new era of competent and compassionate leadership for Nigeria.

“On Wednesday, the coalition members formally adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 Nigeria General Elections, with Distinguished Senator David Mark serving as the National Chairman and H.E. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as the National Secretary,” Obi shared.

The decision signals a significant shift in Nigeria’s political landscape, as prominent figures from various political backgrounds join forces in what analysts are calling a “coalition for national redemption.”

Obi stressed that the challenges facing Nigeria require collective action and broad-based partnerships.

“No one group can change Nigeria alone,” Obi said. “To dismantle the structures that keep our people in poverty and insecurity, we must build bridges, not walls — even when those bridges are uneasy.”

Highlighting the coalition’s core mission, Obi reaffirmed their focus on putting Nigerians first, and ensuring the emergence of capable, people-oriented leaders in 2027.

“Our commitment is to sacrifice and work together towards the 2027 General Elections, ensuring that Nigeria gets a competent, capable, and compassionate leadership that will prioritise the nation’s future by putting the welfare of Nigerians first,” he added.

The adoption of ADC as the coalition’s platform is seen as a strategic attempt to consolidate power and present a united front against the traditional political strongholds of the APC and PDP.