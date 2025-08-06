2027: PDP’s Political Gerrymandering Has Ended –Bode George

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has inaugurated a 13-member screening committee for the State Executive positions ahead of the party’s convention. The inauguration, which took place at the party’s secretariat, was to prepare the ground ahead of the party’s congresses at the ward, local government and state levels.

Speaking at the inauguration, the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George, said the gathering was meant to solidify the party ahead of the 2027 general elections. Members of the committee are: Dr Remi Akitoye Chairman), Mrs Onikepo Oshodi, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Mrs Aduke Maina, Dr Niran Adeniji and Elder John Agbaje. Others are: Aare Fakunle Rasaq, Alhaja Olorunkemi Babs, Alhaji Yusuf Sikiru, Alhaji Olatunji Hassan, Dr Ogunbambi Lai, Evangelist Olajumoke Akinola and Rev. Ahisu Dansu (secretariat).

Terms of reference for the committee include: Membership of the party, Curriculum Vitae, Position applied for, Contributions to the party, consistency with the party, performance in the past, dedication and commitment, capacity to the post, fine character, aim and goal in seeking the position and loyalty to the party.

George said: “The essence of this gathering is as a result of the discussion by NEC of the party to commence congresses at the ward, local and state levels before the convention of the party. “I want to reaffirm, the experiences of the past made us start in-house; these are not only the eggheads but they are the custodians of the party. “They will screen you so that we can eliminate acrimony. We saw the result of the past; it was as if the party was dead, so they would subject you to all kinds of questions. “This is Lagos State’s internal organisation to make sure we are stable before the nation starts on its own.

This is a mock exam before the real examination.” George boasted that the crisis in the party in the few months is now over, noting that they are ready to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). “The political gerry mandering of the PDP has come to an end. This party must be re-engineered after the crisis, they thought it was all over.

They said PDP has collapsed structures into APC “I want to alert Mr President in Abuja, all is not well. We have decided to reorganise our party so that we will be able to give him a good fight in 2027,” he said. On his part, the chairman of the committee, Chief Akitoye, said the committee will do their best in the assignment. He said: “This assignment is the foundation for the rebirth of PDP, not only in Lagos State, but in the whole of the federation.”