2027: PDP’ll chase away callous, undemocratic forces from govt, says Kibiya

Yusuf Ado Kibiya used to be a household name in Kano politics, more specifically when in 2011, he and four others bolted out of Kwankwaso government in a protest against the choice of a gubernatorial candidate of their party where he served as a commissioner. A thorough-bread politician, recently, he was elected new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State. In this Interview with MUHAMMAD KABIR, he speaks on the party’s chances and his vision for the members of the party

How do you see your recent election?

First and foremost, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to all the party leaders and delegates who played a pivotal role in my election as PDP Chairman held on October, 12 2024. I was awed and humble by the privilege and honor, sheer trust and confidence and respectively accepted to serve the party diligently. Your unwavering support, commitment, and dedication have made this victory possible. Together, we have demonstrated the strength of our democracy and the unity of our party. Thank you for your trust and confidence in my leadership.

How do you intend to address the challenges in your party at the state and national level?

As we celebrate this milestone, we must also acknowledge the pressing challenges that our nation and state face today. The current national and state governments have fallen short in critical areas such as the economy, education, healthcare, security and social services. In particular, we have witnessed a wanton destruction of highly established economic infrastructures of private investors, driven by petty political sentiments.

Public funds have been grossly committed to infrastructures that are not readily needed, while our educational, health, and agricultural sectors-prime economic movers- have been left in a state of disrepair. Many citizens are struggling to make ends meet, students are deprived of quality education, and our healthcare system is in dire need of reform. These failures have not only hindered progress but have also eroded the trust of the people in their leaders. It is imperative that we address these issues head-on and work tirelessly to restore that trust.

What is your vision for the future then?

As I take on this mandate of leadership, I am committed to enhancing the democratic process. We will still strengthen the democratic framework within our party that allows for fair and transparent elections. This will ensure that every voice is heard and every vote counts. We will ensure the emergence of credible leaders.

Our focus will be on identifying and supporting credible leaders who are dedicated to serving the public with integrity and excellence. We will set up a 10-Year Development Programme. We will engage professionals from various fields to collaborate on a comprehensive ten-year development programme for our state. This plan will be a crucial part of our party’s development programme, and every aspiring candidate for governor and all other aspiring candidates must commit to its implementation after being elected. Importantly, this document will be developed by the entire people of Kano State, ensuring that it reflects the needs and aspirations of our citizens.

How do you readily intend to address the state’s issues?

We will provide a platform where the problems facing Kano State can be discussed and solutions thoughtfully developed. This includes addressing the crisis of leadership, institutional relationship, and every social, educational, religious, and economic issue affecting our state.

We will also ensure maintaining high standards. My administration will upload high standards of discipline and accountability within the party. We will create an environment where excellence is not just encouraged but expected.

But some PDP factions are faulting your election?

Let me remind you that we held elections from the Wards to Local and State levels. These are things that we did openly and with the invitation of everybody, and I want to say categorically for now we don’t have factions in our party but we have disagreements, and we are working hard to cement our relationship with all the members. And I’m assuring you that PDP would bounce back before 2027, because all that is happening are natural political activities which are normal. We will work hard to change the narratives, the problem is that Nigerians elect people almost blindly. That is why today you have callous, undemocratic forces as leaders, but we will change them.

How do you change the narrative?

We are using our vision to change the narrative; we are coming out with a blueprint away from the usual to unusual and away from normal to new normal. We will make every member committed by making them financial members, making them contribute their money for the development of the party. PDP was betrayed in Nigeria, and I want to believe the suffering today is reminiscent of that betrayal of our party.

I invite all citizens-party members and non-party members alike – to join us in this notable crusade. Together we can build a brighter future for our state. Your ideas, participation, and advocacy are essential as we strive for excellence and true service to our people. Let us work hand-in-hand to create a government that is responsive, transparent, and accountable. The time for change is now, and together we will succeed. Success can only be achieved if we work together and re-enforced one another.

