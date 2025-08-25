2027: PDP Zones Presidency To South

…Says aggrieved members working to Scuttle Convention

…Confirms Damagum as Substantive Nat’l Chairman

…Convention Must Be Inclusive – BoT

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said its candidate for the 2027 presidential election will come from the South.

This is a departure from 2023, when the ticket was thrown open to qualified Nigerians from any part of the country.

The party had earlier expanded the scope of assignment of its National Convention Zoning Committee (NCZC) to include zoning of the 2027 presidential ticket.

The committee, headed by Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri, was originally mandated to zone the national offices of the party in the November 15 National Convention, which will hold in Ibadan, Oyo State.

But Diri told the committee members who met shortly before the NEC meeting that party leaders, including state governors, decided that the committee “should not only zone the party offices, but as a national zoning committee, that we should equally zone the presidency.”

He added that even by “the section of the constitution of our party that they quoted in our appointment letters, it is clear that we need to do the zoning of both the party offices and the presidency.”

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who read the communique at the end of the meeting, said NEC approved the report of the National Convention Zoning Committee, which recommended “that all PDP national office positions currently in the Northern region of the country remain in the Northern region.

“That all PDP national office positions currently in the Southern region of the country remain in the Southern region.”

Ologunagba stated that since the position of the National Chairman is retained in “the Northern region of the country, the presidential candidate of the party for the 2027 general election is hereby zoned to the Southern region.”

The communique directed the regions to immediately micro-zone positions within their region for implementation.

The proceedings were, however, temporarily suspended to swear in Ambassador Umar Damagum as PDP substantive National Chairman.

Damagum has been acting as National Chairman since March 2023, following the removal from office of the former National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

The National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, moved the motion for Damagum to be confirmed as substantive National Chairman, and was seconded by former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George.

Damagum was immediately sworn in. He will be in office till the PDP’s National Convention on November 15 and 16 this year.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, had told NEC that they have information that some of the party leaders at the state level may be penetrated by security agencies so that they can cause disaffection in the party and scuttle the national convention.

The governor, however, disclosed that all the communications to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the convention have been signed by “the National Working Committee and that we don’t have any determining issue.”

Mohammed, who is the governor of Bauchi State, assured that the governors are working with the National Working Committee (NWC) to navigate some of the challenges threatening the National Convention.

Meanwhile, the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) has called for unity, sacrifice and inclusion in the November convention.

BoT Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara, in a message at the board’s meeting in Abuja on Monday, said no political family thrives on endless exclusion.

Wabara, whose speech was read by the Secretary of the board, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, advised the PDP to apply wisdom and flexibility in enforcing its rules.

“If necessary, we must relax or regulate certain party laws to accommodate genuine interests and reintegrate those who truly desire to return,” he said.

The former President of the Senate added that reclaiming victory for PDP in 2027 will demand more than rhetoric.

“It will demand sacrifice in exchange for the collective interest of the party and more importantly, the Nigerian people,” he said.

He stated that the November 15 National Convention must reflect the spirit of unity, sacrifice and inclusion, adding, “it will be our chance to renew leadership, strengthen our structures, and send a powerful signal that the PDP is ready for 2027.”

Wabara admitted that the road to 2027 will not be easy, but quickly added, “If we unite, if we embrace sacrifice, if we open our doors in reconciliation, there is no doubt in my mind that the PDP will once again rise as the hope of Nigerians.

“Let us leave this meeting with the spirit of determination, solidarity and faith in our great party together.

“Let us write the next chapter of the PDP together. Let us march towards 2027 as one united family, ready to restore Nigeria to the path of greatness.”

PDP acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, called for maturity in handling the issue of zoning of national offices in the forthcoming National Convention.

Damagum stated that zoning has always been one of the pillars of balance, stability and fairness within the party, adding that the decisions the party takes regarding it will significantly shape the confidence Nigerians place in its internal democratic processes.

He also called for commitment in the implementation of the 35 per cent affirmative action for women as enshrined in the PDP constitution.

“It is no longer enough to keep this on paper. We must translate it into action. Implementation is a true measure of commitment,” he stated.

The meeting has in attendance six PDP governors, members ofthe National Assembly caucus and members of the Board of Trustees (BoT).