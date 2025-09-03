2027: PDP Youth Group Calls For End To Zoning

…Champions Merit-Based Presidential Race

A Youth Support Group known as Gbenga Hashim has called on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to abandon its longstanding zoning arrangement for the 2027 presidential ticket, advocating instead for a merit-driven and open contest that prioritises national unity over regional rotation.

At a press conference in Jos, the group’s National Coordinator, Hon. Dinfa Ezekiel, emphasised that Nigeria’s political realities demand flexibility and inclusiveness, not rigid zoning formulas that may alienate competent contenders and disenfranchise entire regions.

“We are calling for a President of Nigeria, not a President of zones. Let every qualified Nigerian have a fair shot, regardless of region. That is how we rebuild trust and grow stronger as a party.”

While acknowledging zoning as a historical tool for power balance, Ezekiel argued that it now risks becoming counterproductive in a fast-evolving political landscape.

The youth leader cited the aftermath of the 2023 elections, where regional sentiments and resistance to imposed arrangements led to internal fractures and diminished electoral returns for the PDP.

The group referenced the 2003 PDP primaries as an example of internal democracy in action, when then-incumbent President Olusegun Obasanjo contested openly against northern aspirants, including the late Abubakar Rimi, despite informal zoning agreements.

“Democracy thrived when there was open competition, and we must not let zoning become a barrier to excellence and national cohesion”

He noted the political marginalisation of the North Central region and pointed out that the zone, despite its consistent loyalty to the PDP since 1999, has never produced a president or vice president.

He called this a glaring omission that underscores the need to retire the zoning formula in favour of a more inclusive approach.

“We have a competent and visionary candidate in Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim. The PDP must not slam the door on leaders like him simply because of their geopolitical origin,” he stressed.

The youth group also used the occasion to throw its weight behind the re-election of Plateau State Governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, lauding his leadership and infrastructural achievements as evidence of the PDP’s capacity to deliver good governance.

“Governor Mutfwang has restored the confidence of Plateau citizens in government. We endorse his second term bid wholeheartedly and will mobilise support across the state,” Ezekiel affirmed.

The group, however, reiterated its unwavering loyalty to the PDP and expressed confidence in the party’s internal structures to make decisions in the collective interest of its members.

“We are not rebelling, we are reasoning. The PDP has the capacity for self-correction, and we trust that by the time of the convention, wisdom will prevail”, they said.