2027: PDP Will Wrestle Power From APC, Party Chieftain Assures 

Share

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Chief Boniface Igwe on Saturday declared that the opposition PDP has been repositioned to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Igwe made this declaration in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital at the weekend while fielding questions from journalists.

He noted that PDP was founded on the principles of the rule of law, stressing that it would come out stronger and more formidable from its present leadership crisis.

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is committed to strengthening the rule of law and democracy in Nigeria,” he assured.

The party chieftain commended the recent South-East stakeholders meeting with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), held at the national secretariat that resolved the crisis rocking the party in Ebonyi State.

According to him,” the ratification of the Federal High Court judgement that nullified the ward, local government and state congresses of the party in Ebonyi State, was a clear indication of the party’s strong belief in the rule of law and party internal democracy”

Igwe applauded the replacement of Chief Ali Odefa, the sacked South-East National Vice Chairman of PDP with Chief Chidiebere Egwu.

He said stakeholders of the party in the State lauded the court judgement reiterating that the two landmark decisions had brought to an end the leadership crisis that had polarized the party after the 2023 general election.

“I call on party faithful and lovers of democracy to remain steadfast and unwavering in their support for PDP”

“The party has repositioned itself to wrest power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the next general election”

“The PDP South-East stakeholders and NWC meeting held on January 28 at the Wadata House, has put an end to the crisis rocking the party in Ebonyi”

“I commend leaders/elders of our party for their commitment to standing by the truth and commitment to the ideals of the founding fathers of our great party”

The party faithful extolled Chief Ifeanyi Odii, the Ebonyi State gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general election, for his commitment to deepening democratic governance in the State.

“I want to commend the leader of our great party in Ebonyi State Chief Ifeanyi Odii, for his role in resolving the crisis in the party in addition to promoting democratic principles in the South-East zone.”

Share

Please follow and like us: