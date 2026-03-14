…Says Alia took steering-wheel of leadership without a learners permit

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has said that it is poised to reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2027 general elections and save the state from the current existential threat.

The party, who spoke on Saturday, said the present administration in the state “Took the steering-wheel of leadership without a learners permit”.

The Consultant on Media and Public Communications to the party, Chief Bemgba Iortyom, stated this in a statement issued in Makurdi saying “The maladministration of Benue State under the present Alia’s administration has assumed tragic dimensions which directly threaten the continued existence of the state as a federating unit of Nigeria; adding that PDP in the state is credited with over 90% of the development legacy.

He said, “from the administrations of George Akume to Gabriel Suswam and Samuel Ortom the party, in line with its manifesto of peoples-focused governance, has carved a solid legacy of welfarism, development and security of the lives and property of the people.

“This is the legacy currently under threat by the visionless, incompetent and corrupt administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia.

“The state must be rescued from certain crash and destruction at the hands of a governor who took the steering-wheel of leadership without even a Learners Permit, not to talk of a Driver’s Licence qualifying him for the job of steering the state’s affairs safely.

“A governor who has chosen to build camps to accommodate and cater for the well-being of terrorists, at a time the people who voted him to power are being slaughtered by the same terrorists, with survivors marooned in IDP camps under deplorable conditions and uncared for, represents an existential threat to the people.

“A governor who preaches hate and violence openly, even in churches, and who has recruited an army of thugs whom he unleashes on perceived opponents is an existential threat to the very soul of constitutional democracy Benue people aspire to have in place”.

The party said “Governor Alia’s penchant for voodoo governance where the business of government is treated like the business of an occult group with near zero tolerance for transparency, is a threat to the concept of a rule based society, and this must be stopped in 2027”.

It said the task to get Alia out of power is 2027 is one which all who have a stake in Benue State now and tomorrow must join hands to execute.