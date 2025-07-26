2027: PDP Will Finish In Fourth Place – Fayose

As the race for the Presidential election in 2027 heats up, the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, on Friday, declared that the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) could finish in fourth place.

Fayose, a PDP chieftain who made this remark during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today Programme, heavily criticised the party’s leadership for what he described as repeated acts of disrespect and sabotage against loyal members like himself.

According to him, the party’s internal crisis and the alienation of long-standing members have weakened its electoral strength.

He also alleged that the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, knew he would secure the PDP ticket and therefore blocked other options.

“It is my prayer that the PDP will come fourth. Today, I am telling you the PDP will come fourth in the general elections.

“In most states, they are already compromised. They have eased out so many leaders. It’s good for them, but let me remind you, I was part of the G5.

“I have paid my dues in PDP. You cannot continue to match a man like me. I don’t have friends in PDP. I came to PDP alone.

“How will a party undermine you—a two-term governor—you have done everything humanly possible to sustain, and they undermine you—I should be clapping for them? Forget that.

“Associating with PDP today is shameful enough. The party is too weak to take a grab of anything lately. PDP is not an issue for now. With more prayers, PDP will end up in the fourth position.

“Atiku knew he was going to get the ticket of PDP, that was why he moved to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).”