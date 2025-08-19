2027: PDP Will Be Unbeatable If United, Ikpeazu Tells Party Members

Former Governor of Abia State and member of the G5-led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, has urged members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to remain steadfast and committed to the party.

Ikpeazu, who spoke when he hosted selected PDP top members from Abia South zone in his hometown, Umuobiakwa, assured that the PDP will be unbeatable if united.

Stressing that loyalty is the highest sacrifice expected of members, the former Governor charged party leaders in the zone to hold regular meetings at all levels to strengthen the party structures in the zone, the State and the nation at large.

He, however, urged the PDP members to resist distractions from those he described as “noise makers and naysayers.”

The former Governor lamented that some persons did not see his achievements while in charge of the state, but chose to blame him for anything not going well in their lives.

“Loyalty to the party is the ultimate sacrifice we owe to ourselves and to the people we serve. Once we remain united, no external force can defeat us.

“If somebody’s pot of soup sours, they will blame Okezie Ikpeazu as being responsible for it”, he said.