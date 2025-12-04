New Telegraph

December 4, 2025
2027: PDP Transformation Team Vows To Rescue Lagos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Transformation Team, Lagos State chapter, holds a General Assembly, vows to rescue Lagos State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The event was held over the weekend in the Yaba area of Lagos State with a mammoth crowd drawn from the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs), 37 local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and 247 wards across Lagos State.

Speaking at the event, the convener and founder of the group, former lawmaker who represented Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, Hon. Rita Orji, stated that the purpose of the Assembly is to sensitise party members in readiness to take over Lagos State.

She stressed that the defections of some chieftains of the party won’t deter the move, noting that the electorate is still with the party. She said: “Why would I not have hope? PDP is the party that people know.

This is not an amalgamation of criminals. It’s not an amalgamation of people who are looking for something. “It’s not an amalgamation of people gathering together to chase out a government.”

