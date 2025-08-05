2027: PDP To Unseat Tinubu, Rescue Nation – Group

The Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement has said that the South-West chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will spearhead the campaign to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued by the group’s South-West coordinator, Abass Olaniyi, on Tuesday, the group noted that the zone is mobilising a cohesive and credible political front aimed at rescuing the country from what it described as the dominance of a select elite.

The group also condemned alleged moves by some individuals to hijack the PDP for personal gain, warning that such actions could derail the party’s renewed drive toward unity and purpose ahead of 2027.

The statement partly reads, “The South-West PDP has shown clarity, courage, and commitment to the ideals of true opposition.

“This region will lead the charge to rescue Nigeria’s democracy and defeat President Tinubu in 2027, against the wishes and personal interests of a select few.

“The tide is now turning in favour of a value-based political rebirth. Those seeking to exploit the party’s internal challenges for personal gain have failed.

“Nigerians want something new, something honest. The PDP must be that alternative.”

The movement underscored the importance of the PDP returning to its core founding ideals, stressing that only leaders with integrity and a clear ideological vision should steer the party’s future direction.

“To defeat Tinubu in 2027, PDP must offer what the All Progressives Congress doesn’t have. That is integrity; that is principle.

The statement further read, “As the countdown to 2027 begins, the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement is mobilising across the South-West and beyond to ensure the PDP emerges as a credible, united, and principled force capable of rescuing Nigeria’s democracy.”