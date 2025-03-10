Share

Erstwhile Sokoto State Governor and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has commended Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in Sokoto for their resilience and commitment.

He urged them to remain united as the party employs strategies to reclaim power from the APC in the 2027 elections.

Tambuwal made this statement in Sokoto while distributing foodstuffs to 30,000 households to support them during the ongoing Ramadan fast.

He expressed confidence in the PDP’s progress in reclaiming what was “stolen” during the 2023 elections.

According to Tambuwal, the people of Sokoto are tired of the APC-led government’s unpopular policies, which have caused hardship and poverty.

He criticized the APC’s economic policies, stating that life is becoming increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens.

Tambuwal assured that the PDP is strategizing to take over and improve the lives of Nigerians.

He also commended PDP representatives at the state and national assembly for providing quality representation and supporting their constituents through empowerment programs.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sokoto State Chapter, distributed Ramadan packages to various youth organizations, including party youth stakeholders, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Local Government Youth Leaders (SOSMO), and ward youth leaders.

Other recipients are the PDP Pressure Group and the PDP Youth Women’s Wing, among others.

Speakers at the occasion include the party chairman in the state, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, and Senior legislative aid to Senator Tambuwal, Aminu Bodinga.

Also, the Senator played host to the party members at his residence in Kontagora Road Sokoto for Iftar on Sunday evening.

