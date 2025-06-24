2027: PDP Tackles Edo Govt Over Delivery Of 2.5m Votes To Tinubu

Share

The People Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State yesterday tackled the State Governor, Monday Okpebolo, over the comment that he will deliver 2.5 million votes to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 Presidential election.

Okpebolo has at the weekend pledged that Edo State will deliver 2.5 million votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election as a token of appreciation for the developmental strides witnessed across the State under his administration.

He made the declaration at Okaijesan Town Hall in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State during a political gathering to welcome defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, the APC in Edo remains an open and inclusive platform for all citizens committed to progress.

