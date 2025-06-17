2027: PDP Strong As Ever In Lagos – Bode George

Share

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bode George, dismissed speculations that the party has collapsed in Lagos.

George stated this on Monday while speaking with newsmen after a PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos,

Bode George likened the party’s structure in Lagos and Nigeria to the root of an Iroko or Lebanon oak tree.

The elder statesman further stated that all organisations face challenging moments, but the PDP would endure because its root is very deep and firmly established across the nation.

“I want to assure our leaders that the Iroko political party is very much alive,” George said.

He regretted that a respected PDP elder endorsed Jandor in 2023, leading to him receiving the party’s flag—an endorsement he now considers unfortunate.

“It is absolutely nonsensical to say the PDP structure in Lagos State has collapsed into APC,” George insisted.

