2027: PDP Speaks On Conceding 2027 Presidential Ticket To Jonathan

Share

Contrary to the news making rounds on some media outlets, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has never invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the 2027 presidential race on the party’s platform.

Debunking the allegations in an interview with BBC Hausa, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Deputy said the party did not issue its presidential ticket to Jonathan.

According to him, reports that PDP has ceded its presidential ticket to the former President, or invited him to contest the 2027 presidential election, were not true.

He said, “What happened is this: I had an interview with a journalist where we discussed some issues.

“But in the course of the interview, he mentioned President Jonathan, asking about our opinion of him, because there are reports that he is being urged to run for the presidency.”

READ ALSO:

He further explained that he responded by saying that he (Jonathan) is eligible to contest the election because he is a Nigerian and has the right to do so by the provisions of the law, and he still has one more term left.

Abdullahi stated that there is nothing wrong with Jonathan contesting the presidential election because he is eligible in the face of the law.

He added that PDP had done enough for Jonathan and as a member of the party, there was no way the party would woo him.

The PDP deputy spokesman further explained that the party leadership is yet to discuss the issue with Jonathan, noting that there are 12 governors and many other prominent politicians who are eligible and competent to contest the presidential election on the party’s platform.

He observed that it wasn’t long ago that Dame Patience, Jonathan’s wife, said nothing would make her husband run for the presidency, stressing that he didn’t leave behind or forget anything in the Presidential Villa for people to think that he would come back to contest the position again.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"