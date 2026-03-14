2027: PDP Slams APC Over Economic Hardship In Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for its poor governance and economic mismanagement, claiming that the party is more focused on propaganda while residents suffer from worsening living conditions.

The party’s State Publicity Secretary, Christopher Odianarewo, made these accusations in response to comments made by Lagos APC spokesperson Seye Oladejo regarding the opposition party.

The PDP described Oladejo’s remarks as delusional and unwarranted, arguing that the ruling party should instead address the economic challenges facing Nigerians and the residents of Lagos.

According to the statement, the APC-led government presides over what it called one of the most difficult economic periods in the country’s history.

“The APC in Lagos and at the centre should be more concerned with covering their faces in collective shame rather than acting as busy bodies in the internal affairs of the PDP,” the statement said.

The opposition party accused the ruling party of worsening economic hardship, alleging that government policies had increased poverty and the cost of living for ordinary citizens.

It further alleged that public resources were being mismanaged while basic infrastructure continued to deteriorate.

The PDP also criticised what it described as the condition of roads in Lagos and the increasing financial burden on residents, claiming the situation reflects a lack of coherent governance.

“If the APC had spent half the energy they use monitoring the PDP on actually governing Lagos State, our roads would not be death traps and our youth would not be fleeing the country in droves,” the statement added.

The party rejected suggestions that it had lost relevance, insisting it was reorganising and strengthening its structures ahead of future political contests.

“The PDP is not expiring; it is reinventing and refining itself to rescue Nigerians from the stranglehold of the APC,” Odianarewo said.