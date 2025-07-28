2027: PDP Seeks To Reinvent Self With Zoning

FELIX NWANERI writes on the resolve by major stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to chart a new course at the recent summit convened by the party’s founding fathers and the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting

Until the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 presidential election, the party, which prides itself as “Africa’s largest political party” had won four consecutive presidential elections in the current dispensation – 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011.

While many still believe that internal wrangling cost the then ruling party the 2015 presidency, the PDP had what could be described as its worse internal wrangling during the build-up to the 2023 elections. This explained the infighting over the party’s presidential ticket. As expected, the May 28, 2022, presidential primary election of the party was characterised by high level politicking, particularly over zoning of the PDP presidential ticket that pitted the aspirants against each other.

The contest was however won by a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 371 votes to defeat his major challenger and the then governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who garnered 237 votes. While most of the presidential aspirants pledged to rally behind Atiku and work for the success of the party at the presidential election, there was no doubt that the PDP further suffered polarization thereafter.

Matters got worse over Atiku’s choice of then governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate. Many had thought that Wike’s performance at the presidential primary would earn him the party’s vice-presidential ticket but that was not to be. It was reported that 14 members of the 17-man panel set-up by the party to advise its leadership and Atiku on the choice of vice-presidential candidate recommended Wike but Atiku in his wisdom, opted for Okowa, an action that infuriated members of Wike’s camp.

The aftermath was that five of the party’s governors known as G5 – Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) – withdrew support for Atiku. The consequence of their action was that the party went into the 2023 elections a divided house, and there is no disputing the fact that this contributed to PDP’s loss in the presidential poll.

While many had expected that the PDP leadership would have learnt some lessons from their party’s poor run in the 2023 elections and rebuild ahead of the 2027 general election, the pre-election crisis continued to fester. It got to a level that many started wondering whether will not go into extinction before the next elections.

However, what seemed a glimmer of hope for the main opposition party emerged, last week, following the charge by its founding father for the PDP leadership and stakeholders to adopt a strategy that will produce a presidential candidate from the southern part of the country in 2027.

Erstwhile National Secretary of the party, Prof. Jerry Gana, who spoke on behalf of the founding fathers at a PDP Consultative Conference in Abuja, noted that such will not only ensure victory for the party at the polls, but will promote justice, fairness and equity.

He also stressed the need for the party to present a popular, credible and highly experienced presidential candidate for the election. “From our renewed foundation, we should conduct a fair process to produce our presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

We should present to Nigerians not just a candidate, but a visionary leader – a tested and trusted patriot, a proven solution-provider, with a huge capacity and character to rescue Nigeria,” he said. The former PDP scribe appealed to leaders of the party to convene a national convention to elect a fresh set of party officers, for the next four years.

We agreed to adopt the founding fathers’ recommendation to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the South. This is meant to rebuild trust among our southern members after the 2023 fallout

He added that the party must also ensure a transparent and credible national convention that would set a gold standard for internal party democracy. “We appeal to all our leaders to agree to convene the national convention of our great party, so that we can elect a fresh set of party officers, for the next four years.

We must also ensure a transparent and credible national convention that will set a gold standard for internal party democracy. “The convention must be transparent, accountable, and reflective of our democratic ideals. No more backroom deals or impositions.

Delegates should freely elect a new NWC; men and women of proven integrity, competence, and unwavering loyalty to the ideals of PDP. The new NWC should be the engine room of our rebuilding, repositioning and resurgence of the PDP,” he said.

Acting National Chairman of the party, Amb. Umar Damagum, who acknowledged that the PDP has paid dearly for its negligence, in what seemed a reaction to the gale of defections rocking the party, assured members that it is not yet over for the PDP, noting that movements built on political expediency, collapse when confronted by lasting values.

“Like any living institution, we have faced internal rifts, betrayals, and moments of national disappointment,” he stated, but boasted that the party is not disturbed because PDP offers more than a political structure. According to Damagum, PDP embodies ideological clarity, resilience of spirit, and the staying power to withstand and overcome turbulent winds.

“These are not ordinary attributes. They are the very pillars that made and have sustained the PDP as the bedrock of Nigeria’s democratic journey, and they remain our guiding strength today,” he said Although the call by the PDP founding fathers that the party’s 2027 presidential ticket be zone to the South was termed advisory, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has interestingly adopted the recommendation.

The decision was confirmed during the party’s 101st NEC meeting held in Abuja, on Thursday. The meeting, chaired by Damagum, also approved the timetable for the elective national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who spoke with journalists after the meeting, said:

“After carefully weighing the options, we agreed to adopt the founding fathers’ recommendation to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the South. This is meant to rebuild trust among our southern members after the 2023 fallout. “At the same time, we retained the existing zoning formula for national offices to prevent further conflict. It was a delicate compromise, but one we believe will help reposition the PDP ahead of the next election.”

While it is optimism for some members of the PDP that the party is on its way to recovery given its NEC adoption of the zoning recommendation that favors the South, there are those who believe that Nigeria’s future depends not on regional calculations or ethnic alliances.

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, who had earlier expressed the belief that PDP is poised for a national comeback despite past challenges, internal divisions, and defections, decried what he described as “continuous manipulation of religion and ethnicity by corrupt political opportunists” who have failed to deliver real development to Nigerians.

His words: “Nigeria does not need a southern or northern president. What our country urgently needs is a good president, one with the capacity to secure the nation, revive the economy, and restore hope among our people.” Olawepo-Hashim, who is hoping to vie for the 2027 presidential ticket of the PDP, accused politicians who promote regional presidency of pursuing selfish interests rather than national unity.

“Those advocating for southern or northern presidency are not doing so for the people, but for their own stomachs. Nigerians are not interested in such games anymore. They want leaders who can work, not leaders who merely belong to their region or faith. “The time for political shenanigans is over.

Our future cannot be mortgaged to merchants of ethnicity and religious manipulation. Nigerians deserve a decent country managed by decent people,” he added. While there is no doubt that the PDP NEC’s decision to zone the party’s presidential ticket to the South is likely to calm frayed nerves, particularly its chieftains from the region, it is left to be seen, whether their counterparts from the North, particularly those who have their eyes on the 2027 presidency will accept it.

Also, the choice of Ibadan, Oyo State as venue for the November national convention is another issue that may trigger another round of crisis given the power-play between the Wike and Makinde camps. The duo, who were once close allies, have become bitter political rivals, trading accusations of betrayal and undermining the party.

While Wike has accused Makinde of breaking internal agreements and trying to wreck the PDP from within because of his presidential ambition, Makinde’s supporters claim that Wike is working to weaken the party in bid to ensure President Tinubu’s victory come 2027.