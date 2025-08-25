2027: PDP Reps Caucus Backs Party’s Resolutions

…Promises To Work Towards Victory In 2027

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has resolved to adopt all the decisions of the various committees and organs of the party, including the Zamfara and Lagos decisions to stabilise the party.

The PDP caucus made its position known after an emergency meeting in Abuja on Monday, August 25.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Caucus Leader, Hon. Fred Agbedi, said the PDP Caucus of the 10th House of Representatives is in support of all efforts to forge a formidable front ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said, “As representatives, to ensure that we support the position of the party, to create more stability, peace, and strengthen this party to ensure that we take victory in the presidential and other elections by 2027.

“There are no lingering crises. We have no issue with lingering crises. What we have told you is that the caucus adopts all the decisions of the committees and organs of the party, and we are ready to work with them”.

Agbedi says the lawmakers are determined to support efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace in the party

He insisted that the caucus has resolved to synergise with the party’s leadership to ensure progress.

New Telegraph recalls that the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting holds in Abuja on Monday too.