2027: PDP Remains Party To Beat, Says Senator Mwadkwon

Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Simon Mwadkwon, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the most formidable political force ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with journalists after a PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State where Governor Caleb Mutfwang and his Deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo, were unanimously endorsed for a second term Mwadkwon insisted the PDP is still deeply rooted in the hearts of Nigerians.

“The PDP is the party to beat in 2027. I say this on good authority because the party is deeply rooted in the hearts of Nigerians. During PDP in power, Nigeria experienced real development, economic stability, predictable prices, and improved security,” he said.

Mwadkwon noted that defections and political realignments are a normal feature of Nigeria’s politics and do not diminish PDP’s strength. He cited the 2023 elections as proof that Nigerians vote based on conviction, not structures or personalities.

“It’s not about big names. Peter Obi didn’t have a visible structure in many states, yet he won in unexpected places, including Plateau State. That tells you Nigerians know what they want,” he stressed.

On recent political shifts, he criticized former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai for aligning with those he once opposed. “El-Rufai once mocked both Peter Obi and the PDP. Today, he’s reportedly courting Obi. Nigerians are tired of divisive religious politics. Leadership should be about competence, not religion. Faith is personal, it’s between you and God.”

The former lawmaker urged unity within the PDP, emphasizing that grievances should not derail the party’s vision. “Every party has aggrieved members, but honestly, in PDP, there’s little reason for discontent. For those who may feel aggrieved, our message is clear: come back home. Let’s build our state and country together.”

He praised Governor Mutfwang’s leadership, describing his performance and inclusiveness as a model for Plateau’s development.

“With the love and commitment Governor Mutfwang has shown, there’s no justification for anyone to feel left out. My appeal is this: let’s put our differences aside and work together as one big PDP family,” he said.

Mwadkwon reaffirmed his belief that with unity, credible leadership, and grassroots connection, the PDP will reclaim dominance in 2027.