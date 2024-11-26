2027: PDP Or Not, Huge Opposition Alliance Imminent –Ugochinyere

Share

Member for Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has said Nigeria should expect the emergence of major opposition alliances in the days ahead. Ugochinyere made the declaration yesterday in his country home, Akokwa, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The lawmaker regretted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has failed to provide the needed strong and responsible opposition at a time the country is plagued by a myriad of challenges.

He flayed the PDP governors who recently passed a vote of confidence on the Ambassador Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee of the party.

The lawmaker expressed dismay that the leadership of the party is doing the biddings of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to ensure that PDP does not rise again as a strong opposition party in the country.

He lamented that PDP in all its years of existence had never fallen to the present level of ignominy. He noted, however, that forces were being mobilised to rescue the party and form a formidable opposition.

“We will return to the legal trenches, we will continue to challenge the continued stay of Damagum and Samuel Anyanwu, so that posterity will reckon with our efforts. “If our elders cannot rise to tell Wike to stop this nonsense, we will rise.

“We are mobilising all forces; it will be a decisive battle, we must end this nonsense. PDP or no PDP, opposition leaders are ready,” he submitted. Ugochinyere used the occasion to reiterate his sterling achievements across all the communities in Ideato Federal Constituency.

