2027: PDP must zone presidential ticket to South to avoid extinction, says Okeke

Barr. Tony Caesar Okeke is a former National Publicity Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the Alhaji Bamanga Tukur-led NWC. In this interview with JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM, Okeke speaks of the possibilities of the party that would defeat the ruling APC in 2027, the crisis in PDP, the forthcoming PDP National Convention and the Anambra State governorship election

What is your view about 2027 politically, given the fact that it seems to be much of political discussion more than economic discussion this time around?

When you say much political discussion more than economic discussion then you should know that it is the politics that drives the economy, because it is the person who is in power that makes the economic decision for the country. If you don’t get the political discussion correctly you won’t get the economic aspect of it correctly. It is like when you have a wrong diagnosis. If someone has malaria, for instance, and you are treating a different thing, it will not work. So, we have to get to the politics of this country first of all before we begin to say okay. Now let us see what we will do about the economy now that the election is two years away.

My primary constituency is the Peoples Democratic Party, this is the party I have belong to from inception and I had the privilege to serve in the National Working Committee of this party as the National Publicity Secretary under the leadership of the very much respected Dr. Bamanga Tukur, the Tafidan Adamawa. So, going into 2027 my viewpoint is really straight forward. PDP will be extinct if it makes the same mistakes it made in the 2022, 2023 election and fails to zone the presidential tickets to the South.

If PDP does not zone the Presidential ticket for the 2027 election to the South the party will go into extinction. This is my opinion and this the opinion of so many right-thinking persons. You see, in the 2022, 2023 election cycle, PDP made a fundamental error. We were just coming out of eight years of what I prefer to refer to as the monumental disaster of the Buhari administration. It was an administration without direction, an administration that was borrowing money both internationally and by ways and means in Nigeria and no infrastructural development. There was nothing that the administration did. So, it was ripe for the PDP to come back to power but the PDP did not play smart politics.

APC played the smarter politics. APC had a lot of more sensible people who realized the need that in a multicultural, multiethnic diverse country like Nigeria, that power must rotate from North to South. Whereas APC leaders identified that and supported the presidential ambition of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the PDP leaders did not take cognisance of that fundamental factor and they made a mistake of nominating another candidate from the North so we had the very unfortunate scenario where a national chairman in the person of Dr. Iyochia Ayu from the North presided over a National Convention that nominated a candidate from the North, H.E. Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President ran in an election to replace an outgoing president from the North, who had served eight years, President Muhammadu Buhari. You see, at the time when this decision was made, the immediate aftermath was an exodus from PDP. Right thinking members of the party felt how could we do this and you see the icing in the cake in all of this is that our candidate at the time, Atiku Abubakar and the President, Muhammad Buhari are of the same from the North. So, the nomination and everything that PDP did completely ignored the need for national unity, cohesion and sense of belonging in a country where you have more than 50 tribes.

On the issue of balancing, some persons also felt that the APC did not balance properly because the Presidential ticket shouldn’t have gone to South-West and that Muslim-Muslim ticket was wrong. How would you relate with this?

On the first one that you said about APC nominated somebody from the South-West, in politics nobody dashes your power, there is nowhere in the world you will sit in your house and somebody would come and say come we are giving this power. You have to indicate an intention to contest; you have to fight for the ticket and you have to fight for the election. In the quest to present a candidate to replace Buhari, the people of the South-West were the strongest in the APC in the South. So, the candidate that was nominated took the APC ticket.

Now, the other part of the South was very strong in the PDP, so if the PDP had done the right thing, their ticket would have gone to the part of the South and in that way, there will be a fair competitive election between the different regions in the South. But when the PDP failed to zone this ticket to the South, they found a situation where the PDP lost the strongest regional support because since the inception of this republic, the PDP strongest national support rested from the South. Many people in the South desired and deserved to have that ticket in 2023 as a stronghold but failed but since then, the party has been in the wilderness.

Now, regarding the Muslim-Muslim ticket, you see l do not believe really that I want to start looking at politics in Nigeria from a religious angle. The reason is very simple. Religion is something that should be completely separated from politics because when matters of religion are raised people become very sentimental. There are so many religions in Nigeria; there is the Islam, the Christianity, traditionalism and many more. So, if APC showed like they did to have a Muslim-Muslim ticket, that was their decision. My primary area of concern is we happen to be PDP and how do we get the PDP back and running and how do we prepare the PDP for election in 2027.

Some persons are thinking beyond PDP because they believe no party would be able to defeat APC alone. So, how do you think that PDP could be restructured for it to defeat APC?

The people who are in the other parties are people who left the PDP. Before the nomination process during the 2023 election circle, it was a two-horse race. It was between PDP and APC but after the nomination shenanigans that it was clear that this ticket was not zoned to the South. And in real, people spoke out then, I will give you names later. Once it became clear that there was no zoning of the ticket to the South, that was when it became a three-horse race. So, my view is very straight forward. If the PDP irrevocably commits itself in zoning its 2027 Presidential ticket to the South, I believe that most of the people who left the party would come back to the party.

It is in the interest of the people, whether they are in PDP or outside of PDP, it is in the interest that all come back under the same umbrella and fight the APC because if that does not happen, if they form another party and the PDP is there it becomes a three-horse race again and once it is a three-horse race, the APC will win. We can only defeat the APC if we have a two-horse race and the only way that can happen is if the PDP irrevocably commits itself to zoning its ticket to the south to prevent itself from going into extinct, then all of these guys who left the party would come back to the party and would form a strong base and produce a candidate that can effectively challenge the APC in 2027.

Talking about PDP, some members of the party feel now that that name is an anathema and they are thinking that there should be a new party where nobody would lay claim to it because some persons are laying claiming to PDP?

Let us be practical, forming a new party today, there will still be people who own the party. Look at the APC for instance, I tell people, love him, hate him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an enigma; he is one of the smartest politicians. We are not talking about the bad governance aspect; we are talking about politics. He is the smartest politician to come out of this country.

I was a working committee member of PDP, when they organized all these guys, more than five governors and led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President, Speaker House of Representatives all of them from PDP left and they joined CPC, ACN, ANPP and Rochas Okorocha’s APGA and they formed APC and they all trouped to Lagos convention thinking that APC was a new party, nobody owns it so we all can run for the Presidential ticket and anybody has a chance of winning the ticket and when they got to Lagos, the man in Lagos outsmarted them because really the party belongs to somebody. He out forced them and projected Buhari and Buhari won the ticket and within three years they ran back to PDP because they suddenly realized that even though they all went out to form a new party, it was not really a new party. See, no matter what you do, if you are forming a new party there would be an entrenched interest; people who will be the prime motivator of that movement.

There are people who will make claims, if not ownership but a superior control of whatever party you form. And now going back, those of us in PDP should stop self-hating because the truth is very simple, like l keep saying when a man or woman marries two husbands, she would know which one is better. Nigerians have seen APC and they have seen PDP, they knew if you have a N1.5m in your account that was $10, 000, they know that they were buying fuel at N97: 00, they know that they had food they that there was a booming economy with a booming middle class, they know that their professionals who were lawyers, bankers, doctors, etc were not leaving Nigeria under the Japa syndrome to go overseas, to go and become security guards at the gates or become social care workers, the type Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the opposition called, house wipers. This was not what was happening in our country, it makes me bleed, I cry when l run into Nigerians, people I have known before who had thriving careers and l ask what is going on, how can this be our country. So, when they say PDP is an anathema, the question becomes how can a party that delivered what PDP delivered becomes an anathema.

You know a long time ago when I was much younger I watched a movie, I think it was an Eddy Murphy movie, where someone was supposed to contest an election and the person suddenly passed, I think his name was Mr. Brown and Eddy Murphy assumed Mr. Brown’s name and started running for the same office under the man’s name and when he comes, people started shouting Mr. Brown, that is the name we know, they voted him in without even knowing he was a different person. PDP has a name; PDP is known everywhere and the name recognition is everything that you need. A new party would not achieve that because we just have two years to the election. So, it is better that we revived the PDP. It is better that everybody comes back to the PDP. Nobody owns the PDP, nobody. If we have the right candidate under the platform of the PDP it would be a mass movement.

What would be your view on the allegations of moles in PDP destabilizing the party in favour of APC?

Well, I granted an interview recently to a national television and I went public with my own opinion. The problem of the PDP in my view is not about any mole, like the saying goes, if you do not know where the rain started beating you, you wouldn’t remember where you dropped what you were carrying. Some of the people who are regarded as moles or whatsoever in the PDP now would not have been there if we did not go into opposition.

The people who caused us to go into opposition are the people who caused our problems and to be honest with you, if everybody comes back to the PDP and we have a national convention in November and we fight it out there and if there is anybody we see and we can say this person is not genuinely PDP drop that person and we will put people who are passionate about the party. But I cannot condescend by calling anybody a mole because all of these things are mere speculations. If I am confronted with proof that someone is actually a mole, then discuss that.

In the 2023 election, the South-East played a serious role in the Presidential election with Peter Obi. In this your emphasis about the South, where do you place the zone?

I need to correct an impression; H.E. Peter Gregory Obi is not a South-East candidate. He towers above being described as a South-East candidate. I believe he is a national candidate in the sense that this is a guy who beat people from the South-West in their home base, beat people from the North in some of their home bases. So, when you call him a South-East candidate you are not being fair to him. I don’t even think he refers to himself as a South-East candidate, he is more like someone who is contesting elections to work for this country, that is how I would put it. Now, I do not want to start micro zoning the presidency to South-East, South-South and South-West, no. Let us get the ticket irrevocably zoned to the South first.

As a correspondent, you have been covering national politics for some time now and you know for a fact, even the last National Convention of PDP, that what happened was that positions were split into two, North/South and the Northern caucus and the Southern Caucus will all meet and micro zone the positions. And that is why I say when someone says I will not contest for President if it is zoned to the South-East, that was the most dishonest thing to say because micro zoning cannot happen at the national level. It is deceptive, it is being smart by half, you understand. If you really want to say you will not contest, say really you will not contest against the South because it is the turn of the South. Then zone it to the South and then the South would go and micro zone. And I can assure you that if this is zoned to the South, the South would know where to zone it to because every part of the country is blessed. There are people who could redirect the fortunes of this country, people who could do better. So, we all have to come back to the PDP and we all have to agree that it would work.

When you said you do not believe that the Obi’s candidature is of South-East, you are invariably saying that you do not believe that Tinubu’s candidature is of the South-West?

No, no, they are not the same thing. You are making a wrong analogy. You know before Obi went to the Labour Party; the party was not mentioned politically. It was when he moved there and the Obedient movement moved with him that they were able to revive the Labour Patty and somehow the Labour party became very strong and they started winning parliamentary elections, they started winning all sorts of things. I am not saying that Obi is not from the South-East, of course Obi is from the South-East and Obi is from my state, Anambra, you understand. What l am saying is that we should not diminish what he has done by ascribing it to the South-East. That is my point.

There would be a governorship election in your state, Anambra State, would the governor, Prof. Charles Soludo come back?

I don’t know. No matter what l think l may know I don’t have the power to state if he would come back. Such a thing could be determined when you know who and who would contest against him.

Wouldn’t his works speak for him?

No. In an election every candidate would face either Mr. A or Mr. B or C or D depending on the number. If you have an imbecile facing a candidate, you see the candidate would win because the other people have known capacity. So, we have to see who Soludo would be running against before you can make that projection. When the party goes through their nomination circles and nominates their candidates and all of them are from Anambra, we will rate them based on what we know about them and the things they said they can do. It is only at that point that we can now compare what they are promising to do with what Soludo has done and at that point we will say Mr. A is sounding more serious and I will give him my vote. If I say he would or he would not it would be premature.

Yes, it is obvious that you will have four strong political parties for election in Anambra: APC, LP, APGA and PDP. So, one would expect you to rate the governor, the former CBN governor on his performance?

Well, I have just been informed about the marvelous work the PDP governor in Enugu is doing in this short period of time. I don’t know him personally but I have been informed about what he is doing and if I should juxtapose that to what my governor is doing in Anambra State, I will say my governor has fallen below bar. So, people win elections but when they get into governance it becomes a different ball game. The 2010 election in Anambra, I was one of the people that supported Charles Soludo’s candidature in PDP but unfortunately, we lost that election to Governor Peter Obi. Looking at what the guy in Enugu is doing, if we are going to compare, I would think that Soludo should have done more than what he is doing, especially when you look at the security situation in Anambra State, you know it is terrible.

What kind of leadership would you expect from PDP given the fact that they are having their convention this year and would you want to come back to the NEC?

I would want to see a convention that would elect people that would first of all love the party, love this country, and love the progress of this country. I will love to see, after the November 2025 National Convention of PDP, I will love to see a National Working committee that is determined in preparation for 2027 general election, that is determined to play the role of an opposition party willing to win, project the party in a way that Nigerians would see the need to return the party to power. That is what I would like to see. I would like to see honest people who want to work, this would be people who believe in the party, people who believe that when they work, in 2025, that we can go back there. People who believe that if we do not go back there that there is nothing much left for this country.

Would you want to come back to the PDP NWC?

Well, I will like to answer this that positions are zoned to the zones and then micro zoned. I am a very straightforward person. If the zoning was done in a way that may be is micro zoned to South East is an area where I can make an impact, I wouldn’t be interested.

PDP National Convention November this year, don’t you think that would be a short time for the NWC to prepare for 2027?

This is an advantage of having a party on the ground. This is one of the reasons I am against a new formation because the truth is that there is no nook and cranny of this country where you don’t have PDP office at ward level. Even if PDP is not in power in that state again, there would still be people there who are still PDP members. People can be energized; the offices can be brought back to life and people can come back to the party. What I am saying is that people the party on pedestal, provide an enabling environment where people can come back. Do you remember how many members we had when H.E. Bamanga Tukur was our national chairman, you remember how viable our party was. What we need is the kind of leadership that was provided by Bamanga Tukur. That is the kind of leadership that we need. The little error that was made in this party was throwing him out of office.

What would you say about APC government close to two years?

I don’t really need to discuss APC government because everybody is living in this country. What is new that l am going to say that people don’t know. You know how you were living when PDP was in power and how you are living now.

