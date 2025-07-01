2027: PDP Determined To Be Strong Opposition- Saraki

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has reaffirmed the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) determination to emerge as a robust opposition force, ready to contest and win the 2027 general elections.

Saraki made this statement following the successful conclusion of the PDP’s 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

Despite facing challenges, including an initial police invasion of its national secretariat, the PDP held its 100th NEC meeting on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the party’s history.

Saraki expressed his satisfaction with the conduct of the meeting, emphasizing that it reflected the party’s commitment to unity and strength.

In a Facebook post, Saraki addressed the criticisms and false narratives surrounding the party’s stability, especially regarding members who chose to remain in the PDP despite political pressures. He rejected claims that those staying within the party were attempting to destroy it, countering such assertions with a renewed focus on strengthening the opposition.

Saraki responded directly to growing speculation that PDP members who had opted not to defect were engaged in destructive politics. He said: “It is good that we have disappointed the pessimists. I hope that with the outcome of today’s meeting, we have disproved the false propaganda being circulated in some quarters that those of us who chose to remain in PDP are only scheming for the death of the party as opposed to building a strong opposition.”

He continued, stating that the party’s leadership was united in its vision for the future and was actively working toward creating a strong and viable opposition capable of challenging for power in 2027.

Saraki’s statement underscores the growing resolve within the PDP to build on its legacy as a key political force in Nigeria, preparing for the upcoming general elections. He also praised the efforts of the party’s leaders and members, thanking them for their dedication and efforts toward strengthening the party.

“We are determined to make the party a strong opposition, capable of winning the next general election and serving our people better,” Saraki concluded, expressing confidence in the party’s direction.