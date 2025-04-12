2027: PDP Confident Of Reclaiming Mandate In Sokoto

Share

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Muhammad Bello Goronyo, has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to reclaiming political ground in the State and across Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This declaration was made during a quarterly meeting involving past and present executive members of the party in the State.

Goronyo explained that the meeting aimed to assess the party’s performance over the past quarter and realign its strategies for the future.

“This is our quarterly meeting involving all state executives, zonal representatives, and local government party leaders. It’s part of our effort to evaluate our progress and set our direction moving forward,” he said.

Goronyo dismissed speculations about potential political realignments and possible party mergers ahead of 2027, affirming that the PDP will continue to operate under its current identity.

“The PDP remains the last man standing among the five political parties registered in 1998. It’s a grassroots party and will continue to operate under its current identity,” he said.

Goronyo criticized the current APC-led administration in Sokoto State, saying governance has taken a step backward since the PDP left power.

“This administration is anti-people and anti-progress. From demolishing businesses to failing to create employment, their actions are worsening the living conditions of the people,” he said.

Goronyo questioned the financial management of Local governments under the present administration, noting that there have been no significant projects in any of the 23 local governments despite claims of savings. “The local governments are broke,” he claimed.

Turning to security, the party chairman also expressed concerns about the state of security in Sokoto State, countering the Federal government’s assertion that security has improved nationwide.

“In Sokoto State, the situation has worsened. Killings and kidnappings happen daily, and there’s no meaningful response or support from the government,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Goronyo expressed strong optimism about the PDP’s future, stating that the party is sensitizing its members and strategizing to reclaim power.

“By the grace of God, the PDP will deliver in 2027, in Sokoto and across Nigeria,” he remarked.

