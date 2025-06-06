2027: PDP Appeals For Peter Obi’s Return

Anambra State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday appealed to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to return to the party.
The PDP made the appeal during the meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) to review the state of the party and chart a way forward in Awka.
According to the communique, signed by the State Chairman of the party, Chidi Chidebe, alliances with ideologically incompatible political formations in the guise of coalitions would likely not yield the desired success.
READ ALSO
- Mokwa Flood: Obi Visits Niger, Donates N20m To Victims
- Peter Obi Blames Leadership Failure For Extreme Poverty In Africa
- Obi Urges Competent Leadership For Africa’s Growth
Chidebe told Anambra electorate to support Mr Jude Ezenwafor and his running mate, Mr Francis Okeke, in the coming election while urging the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure a fair, transparent, and impartial electoral process.
While announcing the unanimous nomination of Chief Clems Ezike to fill the vacant position of National Ex-Officio from Anambra, Chidebe urged the Southeast Zonal Executive Committee under Chief Ali Odefa to recognise and transmit same to the national secretariat.
“The committee extends an open invitation to all aggrieved and former members of the PDP in Anambra, particularly our revered former governor, Mr Peter Obi, to return home and reunite with the now rejuvenated and restructured PDP.
“We will gladly welcome our brothers and sisters back to join us in the collective quest for a better Nigeria.”