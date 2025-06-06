2027: PDP Appeals For Peter Obi’s Return

According to the communique, signed by the State Chairman of the party, Chidi Chidebe, alliances with ideologically incompatible political formations in the guise of coalitions would likely not yield the desired success.

Chidebe told Anambra electorate to support Mr Jude Ezenwafor and his running mate, Mr Francis Okeke, in the coming election while urging the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure a fair, transparent, and impartial electoral process.

While announcing the unanimous nomination of Chief Clems Ezike to fill the vacant position of National Ex-Officio from Anambra, Chidebe urged the Southeast Zonal Executive Committee under Chief Ali Odefa to recognise and transmit same to the national secretariat.

“The committee extends an open invitation to all aggrieved and former members of the PDP in Anambra, particularly our revered former governor, Mr Peter Obi, to return home and reunite with the now rejuvenated and restructured PDP.

“We will gladly welcome our brothers and sisters back to join us in the collective quest for a better Nigeria.”