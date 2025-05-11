2027: Patience Jonathan Declares Support For Tinubu

Share

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, former Nigeria’s First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has ruled out any intention of returning to Aso Rock as he boldly declared her full support for Senator Oluremi Tinubu and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during the Women Icon Leader of the Year award ceremony hosted by Accolade Dynamics Limited in Abuja on Saturday night, Patience Jonathan honoured Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of the President and Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, and used the opportunity to voice her loyalty to the First Nigerian Family.

Dame Jonathan, known for her frankness, emphasised her principle of “turn-by-turn” politics, a phrase that has sparked nationwide conversations online and off.

“All the way, we are with you. No shaking. We will follow. Direct us, and we will follow. Because there is only one president at a time.

“When it’s your turn, I will support you. When it’s not your turn, step back, so that the country can move forward,” she said.

As a politically influential figure and former First Lady during the Goodluck Jonathan administration, her public declaration of support for the Tinubu sends a strong message of political alignment and unity among Nigeria’s elite.

Patience Jonathan also reflected on her longstanding relationship with Senator Remi Tinubu, noting that their bond predates the current administration.

“We worked together when I was a deputy governor’s wife, a governor’s wife, and when my husband was vice president. Remi Tinubu stood with her husband and supported us during our first election. I have a conscience. I cannot abandon my friend,” she said.

Clearing the air on rumours about her future political ambitions, Patience Jonathan dismissed any speculation about a 2027 political comeback.

“I’m not running. I’m not going back to the villa. If you call me, I will not go,” she declared emphatically.

Her comments have generated widespread reactions on social media, with many interpreting her statements as a strategic endorsement of President Tinubu’s potential second-term bid.

In her address to Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, she praised the Iyaloja-General’s leadership among women and urged her to continue supporting female stakeholders.

“Iyaloja, thank you for standing with women because these are your women. Carry them along; they are with you.”

