2027: Parties Outline Expectations For Incoming INEC Chairman

With the 2027 general election in sight, Nigeria’s leading political parties have outlined their expectations for the next chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stressing the need for integrity, impartiality, and a steadfast commitment to democratic ideals.

In separate interviews with Punch Newspaper, the All Progressives Congress (APC) called on the incoming INEC chief to ensure fair and equal opportunities for all political parties, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stressed the importance of maintaining neutrality and institutional independence.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), however, cautioned that failure to deliver credible elections under new leadership could undermine Nigeria’s democratic stability.

Following the end of the current INEC Chairman’s tenure in November, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly curated a shortlist of candidates to succeed Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

The APC’s Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, said the ruling party is committed to contesting elections in an atmosphere of fairness, even as it works toward victory.

In an interview with Punch Newspaper, he noted, “Well, as a party, our interest is winning and winning elections in a free and fair atmosphere.”

“Our interest is how to take control of power in a way that will provide or give democratic dividends to the people. Our interest is in how to stand for elections and be allowed to play without being muzzled or ruled out.

“So, we look forward to a leader of the Independent National Electoral Commission that will allow a level playing field, that will allow elections to be conducted freely and fairly.

“So, our interest is a leader who will come and play by the book.”

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, emphasised that the next INEC chairman should be someone of proven integrity. He urged the President and other key stakeholders to carefully vet potential candidates and ensure that only a competent and credible individual is appointed.

He stated, “The next INEC chairman must be someone who has integrity, must be somebody who will not have questionable character, must be impartial, someone who will be independent and run the commission that way, as required by the constitution and the law. So that’s our expectation.

“We want a man who has that integrity, a record of being temperate, and who, of course, must demonstrate again by his actions as a supporter of democracy, and be willing to ensure free, fair, and credible elections.

“And then I will explain that when the President appoints or nominations are going to be made, he should do his job, do the right thing, to ensure that there is critical analysis and thorough review of the individual, to ensure the person’s character is not questionable and qualified to hold such a position in accordance with the Nigerian Constitution.

“And that is the minimum that Nigerians are expecting from the President and, of course, from the National Assembly and others.”

The coalition party, represented by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, voiced concern over what it described as INEC’s persistent credibility challenges.

New Telegraph reports that Abdullahi stressed the need for a prioritization of public trust rebuilding by the new INEC chairman.

“The new INEC chairman has to ensure that the commission stays at its credibility level. You know, to ensure that the election system inspires the confidence of everyone, and it’s the only way to guarantee stability in the country.

“They must ensure the appointment of someone who inspires confidence and demonstrates neutrality. Failing to do so could create doubt in the minds of citizens about the credibility of the 2027 elections and whether they will be free and fair.

“And the net consequence of that is that, if you recall, they may end up having the Orange Revolution in their hands. You remember the Orange Revolution in Ukraine?

“So, I think 2027 is going to be significant for all. As a party, we are hoping that the appointment will provide the opportunity for someone who understands the historical significance of the job.”

He warned that the opposition would strongly resist any attempt by the incoming INEC chairman to serve the interests of the ruling party.

“If it’s someone who thinks he’s coming here to defend the ruling party, then the opposition party will react accordingly.

He said, “You know, I can’t tell you what we’ll do now, but I can tell you that if they appoint someone that we don’t have confidence in, then that neutrality is not apparent for everyone to see. And then they end up creating doubt,”