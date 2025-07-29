Ahead of the 2027 elections, prominent parties such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) have reportedly supported a proposal for all elections in Nigeria to be conducted on the same day, in 2027.

The proposal, led by the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review and chaired by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, is under consideration as part of a wider constitutional amendment process, following zonal consultations held across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

If adopted by all relevant bodies, the proposal would mandate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the Presidential, Governorship, National Assembly, and State Assembly elections on the same day.

NNPP, LP, PDP, ADC Support

In this regard, relevant parties and bodies have seconded the initiative, saying that it serves as a means of cost reduction and control.

National Secretary of the NNPP, Ladipo Johnson, is one of the supporters of the initiative. He said, “The costs of elections are too high, just like those of governance. And any reasonable thing to reduce the costs should be looked at. Even for the political parties, it is cheaper and more efficient for them to do their elections in one day.”

He thwarted fears of rigging, encouraging members that a single-day poll can enable them to secure the polling unit.

READ ALSO

“If these people are going to rig, they will rig. But if you have all your elections in one day, all your candidates are able to pool together resources so that the polling unit is properly manned.”

The Labour Party has expressed strong support for the initiative. Its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, noted that the measure would put an end to fragmented election schedules and minimise the influence of early results on subsequent voting patterns.

“The Labour Party aligns itself with the position that all elections should hold the same day… It’s also going to help reduce the cost of funding elections, logistics, and bandwagon effect where some voters, after knowing who wins the presidential poll, will start moving towards that direction in subsequent elections.”

For the PDP, Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, expressed support for the proposal but cautioned against potential manipulation in its implementation.

“It is a welcome development if it is done with sincerity, clear intent and purpose. The truth is that the bogus amount that the government spends on elections is mind-boggling. There’s no rational reason why we spend over $350 billion conducting elections in this country, where at the end of the day, you don’t get value for the outcome of such votes,” he said.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), through its National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, also voiced its support for the proposal—but with some reservations.

“Our support for doing the election on the same day is contingent on INEC logistics being top notch. At the moment, we don’t see any evidence that INEC is committed to improving its logistics,” he stated

Lawmakers Divided, APGA Warn

However, not all stakeholders are on board. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) raised concerns over the logistical feasibility of the proposal.

New Telegraph Daily gathered that APGA spokesman, Ejimofor Okpara, stated that, “As laudable as it sounds, we believe it will be chaotic. Our elections, as they are, already appear too cumbersome, logistics-wise, for INEC. One can only imagine the outlook if these major elections are held in one day.”

Lawmakers are also divided on the issue. North-West caucus leader, Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), voiced his support for the bill, calling it “an idea whose time has come.”

However, Osun lawmaker Oluwole Oke took a different stance, arguing that the decision rests solely with INEC, stating that it’s INEC’s prerogative to decide when to conduct elections.

Babajimi Benson, a lawmaker, also said, “I strongly believe that this decision should be included only in the INEC Act so as to make amendments easy… This (proposed) amendment in the constitution may make it very difficult in the future.”

APC Opposes Initiative

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally opposed the proposal, arguing that the current staggered election format offers a more practical and effective framework for Nigeria’s electoral process.

Nze Chidi Duru, Detuty National Organising Secretary, cautioned,

“To hold all elections on the same day puts a lot of pressure on the institution that is governing elections in Nigeria.

“You’re going to be holding elections at the State Assembly, House of Reps, Senate, governors, and the President. After those four years, INEC now sits back and literally does nothing.”

Lawyers Share Fears And Experience

Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, former Director of Voter Education, opposed the proposal, informing members about a similar attempt in 2023

“This is not a new idea. They tried this before when we were in INEC, and we actually went to court before the 2002 and 2003 elections. We won the case then,” he said, warning that Nigeria lacked the logistics and literacy levels required for such an exercise.

Lekan Ojo, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said, “From the economic perspective, it is a cost-saving measure… But it may be very clumsy. The electoral officers may be overwhelmed and that may lead to a floodgate of litigations.”

Another Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wale Balogun, expressed his disapproval;

“If our experience is anything to go by, then I’m afraid for Nigeria. I don’t think we have the capacity to do so.”

Adedayo Adedeje (SAN) agreed that the initiative would reduce cost of conducting elections, however, he had doubts about INEC’s capacity