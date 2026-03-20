2027: PANDEF Canvasses Inclusivity, Sensitises N’Delta Women

In Nigeria politics inclusivity is far fetched, with the men largely in charge of party politics and governance across the federation.

In this present dispensation, the indices are not encouraging, as figures show that in the present 10th National Assembly, only 20 women occupy seats; both at the Senate and House of Representatives: four senators and 16 repsrepresenting about 43% of 469 total seats.

The same is also true of the Executive arms, with women representation very lonesome. Of the 48 federal ministers only eight are women; representing about 17% of the total ministers’ population.

The number of women in political positions falls below the 35% affirmation action, which is required for gender equity and inclusivity in the power arena.

It is for this reason that there has been cries over the years for more women representation in the political and governance arenas, especially in the legislative arm of government. A bill for allocation of certain number of seats for women representation at the legislative arm has for months now been canvassed by various women groups including some male dominated ones.

Pan Niger Delta Forum to the rescue

It is in furtherance of this noble fight that the Women Wing of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has joined the fray when its recently held a conference in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, to push for more Niger Delta women participation in politics and governance.

Interestingly, not only at party politics and governance levels but also at the business level, with focus on the energy sector. With the theme; Empowering Niger Delta women for enhanced political inclusion, peace and development, the conference brought women from all the Niger Delta states together, with a number of political actors in the region, including the Deputy Governor of Rivers State; Professor Ngozi Odu and the former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Dr Patience Jonathan. Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri presence at the gathering was also a huge endorsement for the gathering.

Ekong: Time to wake up from our slumber

Speaking at the event, Dr Grace E. Ekong, National Women Leader, PANDEF, said that women need equality, peace inclusion and maintenance of Niger Delta environment, where the wealth of the country comes from.

She said that the Forum is for the entire South-South region, known as the Niger Delta, expressing appreciation to; “our people for having the foresight to bring us together under this forum, PANDEF.’’ Ekong disclosed: ‘‘The essence of organising this conference is to sensitise you women so that we will all wake up from our slumber.

So that we participate and contribute to the development of this region, and so that we are armed with the necessary tools. Advising the women further, she said: “What are the tools needed for such participation? It is education.

Education will arm you, provide you with skills, experience and exposure, so that as women, wherever you are, you can participate and contribute in telligently, constructively and positively to the development of this region.

“Be educated and encourage your children to be educated so that they can be appointed into political and decision-making positions, so that they can take part in what is going on in this country and indeed in this region. “We need infrastructural development.

We need connectivity. We need the development and maintenance of our environment so that our future generations will have where to live and what to live on. “You are here, wake up from your slumber as women.

In the oil and gas sector, which provides the wealth of this country, how many women from the Niger Delta are there? Is it in the downstream sector or the upstream sector? None, or if they are there, they are very insignificant.

“You are here not just to shout, but to listen, so that by the time you leave this place, you will be armed with something that will wake you up and make you participate in the development of this region and provide a strong voice so that this government will look at our region and develop it for your good and for our future.”

Jonathan: Unity brings about progress

Also, speaking at the event, Dame Patience Jonathan, who advocated for 35% affirmative action in 2026, thanked the British High Commission for supporting PANDEF Women Wing.

She appreciated the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her push for gender equity, saying; “I also applaud the current First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her campaign for gender inclusion. I urge all women to rally behind her, regardless of party differences. She represents a vital voice for women.

“We must stand together to make progress. Inclusion should not be a favour. It must be constitutionalised so it cannot be taken away by a new administration. Political parties must implement mandatory quota within their internal structures. If we are not part of the foundation, we cannot be part of the future.’’

She advised that all the women should work together, adding: “We must love one another and speak with one voice. When a woman contests, support her. Unity is our power. We are not competing with men; we are contributing, especially in the pursuit of peace. Without peace, there is no nation to lead.

“As women, we bear the burden of insecurity. We must speak to our children and husbands and urge them toward peace. Development follows peace. We must also address poverty and environmental challenges affecting Niger Delta women.’’

She also appealed to those in government at the different levels to bring the women onboard, noting; “To the government, carry us along. Empower us. Give Niger Delta women the opportunity to lead, and we will de- liver results. We must, as Niger Delta and Nigerian women, put aside party differences and speak with one voice.

“When a leader is in office, that leader is ours, whether we like it or not. President Bola Tinubu is our President, and Senator Oluremi Tinubu is our First Lady. She can speak directly to the National Assembly leadership. We must rally around her and support her efforts, regardless of party lines. “Women must also work within their political parties.

Representation should not be pursued only at the National Assembly level. Women in different parties must advocate within their party structures. If Party A gives women 35%, Party B will follow. We must be part of internal decisionmaking bodies.

That is how change will happen. “We must love and value ourselves. The days of standing behind are over; we stand beside. We are educated and capable of leadership. Yet, sometimes, when opportunities arise, we step back and say our husbands are more suitable. ‘‘That must change. We must support one another consistently. Let us stand by one another and remain united in our advocacy.”

Odu: Strategic platform for dialogue

While the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Ngozi Odu, in her remarks, disclosed that the Niger Delta region is the only region that has two deputy governors as women.

She said: ‘‘This conference is a commendable initiative as it stands as a strategic platform for dialogue among women across the Niger Delta region. According to her; “The women remain peace builders and peace anchors in our communities.

The role of the women in promoting sustainable development, peacebuilding, economic growth and environmental stewardship across the Niger Delta. “The nurturing and protective roles women play in society cannot be under estimated. They are like mother hen safe- guarding her chicks.

“The mother hen protects her chicks. When danger comes, she spreads her wings to shield them. When she finds food, she ensures her chick eat first. That is the nature of women; protective, selfless and nurturing. ‘‘I urge you all to harness the collective strength, resilience and creativity of Niger Delta women to promote unity, development and lasting progress in the region.”

Diri: Women not second class citizens

In his address to the Forum, Governor Diri decried the treatment of women as second class citizens instead called for inclusivity, with a charge to men to always carry the women along and give them the same opportunities and privileges accorded to male counterparts in all spheres.

According to him; “What you are doing is apt. I congratulate the Pan-Niger Delta Forum and the British High Commission, who I was told are major sponsors of this programme.

“I had the opportunity of meeting the Deputy High Commissioner when she visited Bayelsa. Part of what we discussed was women’s participation in politics. She believes that special seats in the National Assembly must be achieved. While I agreed with her to some extent, I also disagreed.

“I agree that as a temporary solution, special seats can be considered. But I do not want our women to be treated as second-class citizens. Women in Britain do not have special seats. The system flows and recognizes them. Women in the United States have no special seats; they participate fully, and nobody calls them underprivileged.

“We can do it in Nigeria. Our women are intelligent and active in politics and their professions. Why then should we relegate them by asking for special consideration? Our structure is wrong. There is a structural deficiency in Nigeria. We claim to practice federalism, but in reality, we operate a centralised, unitary system.

“We must address the foundational issues that prevent women from participating fully in politics and rising in their professions. “The real demand is freedom and inclusion, ensuring no man uses money or intimidation to sideline women. I came to encourage you not to accept being treated as second-class citizens.

You are not. “I understand your struggles. Part of the problem is women not supporting women. You must unite and support yourselves.

By your population alone, you can secure more seats in the State and National Assemblies. “We must identify naturally gifted and professional women and support them. “The power of women is irresistible. You have started something important by bringing Niger Delta women together.”

Way forward

At the end of the conference, women were urged to go and make impact especially as the 2027 elections approach, the panellists also advised the women to embrace education, adding it will help a lot in liberating the women of the region.