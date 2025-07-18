2027: PAACA Urges Stakeholders To Embrace INEC Reforms

The Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) has called on stakeholders in Nigeria’s electoral process to prioritize innovations and reforms introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

PAACA’s Executive Director, Ezenwa Nwagwu, made the call during a one-day town hall meeting held in Kaduna, which brought together representatives of political parties, civil society organisations, security agencies, religious groups, persons with disabilities (PWDs), youth organisations, and the media.

Nwagwu said the meeting aimed to bridge knowledge gaps on INEC’s technological innovations and tackle misinformation as the political season approaches. Reviewing electoral developments from 2015 to 2025, he noted that tools like the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) significantly curbed election manipulation in 2023.

He highlighted key reforms now mainstreamed by INEC, including the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), Election Monitoring Dashboard, Political Party Financial Auditing System, INECPRES portal for ad-hoc staff recruitment, and the Voter Verification System (VVS), which helps voters locate their polling units online.

According to him, the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP) has also streamlined political party primaries, reducing chaos and increasing transparency.

“Starting from the 2019 cycle and strengthened by the Electoral Act 2022, parties are now mandated to upload candidates’ names and supporting documents directly to the ICNP within set deadlines,” he said.

“Before this reform, candidate submissions were manual and disorganized. Names could be changed after valid primaries, leading to court battles and intra-party disputes. The new system reduces such substitutions, enhances transparency, and provides courts with reliable digital records, cutting down litigation.”

Kaduna State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr. Danjuma Makama, urged citizens to take ownership of the electoral process by embracing reforms that promote credible elections. He emphasized the NOA’s role in public enlightenment, noting that the 2023 elections exposed both challenges and opportunities for improvement.

Head of the Election Monitoring Unit at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Ndan Kure, stressed the importance of synergy between electoral bodies, security agencies, and citizens to prevent violence and voter suppression.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) in Kaduna, Mr. Mikailu Abubakar, said electoral reforms were crucial to restoring public trust. He expressed hope that the town hall engagement would inspire more inclusive and accountable political practices.

Participants deliberated on actionable steps to deepen electoral accountability, improve voter turnout, and promote peaceful elections. Recommendations included transparency in INEC appointments, legal safeguards for tools like BVAS and IReV, early and fair accreditation of party agents, increased inclusion of women and PWDs in candidate selection, and the creation of public situation rooms for real-time election monitoring.

They also examined past election challenges, assessed the impact of reforms, and proposed strategies to rebuild voter confidence and ensure greater electoral transparency.