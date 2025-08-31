2027: Oyo Rep Vows To Buy PDP Presidential Form For Makinde

The lawmaker representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedeji Olajide (Odidiomo), has declared that he will personally purchase the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Olajide, a two-term PDP lawmaker and Chairman of the House Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, made the declaration through his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Tolu Mustapha, while speaking with journalists in Abuja on the party’s prospects ahead of the 2027 polls.

With the PDP reportedly zoning its presidential ticket to the South, Olajide described Makinde as the “poster candidate” of the South-West and the only credible force capable of challenging President Bola Tinubu in the next election.

“Governor Seyi Makinde must take a shot at the presidency in 2027. He has no choice,” Olajide said. “He has the education, political experience, corporate background, international exposure, mental capacity, and above all, a sterling record of performance as a two-term governor of Oyo State. He is the new face of Nigerian politics.”

The lawmaker added that Makinde’s growing influence within the PDP and across Nigeria’s political space places him in a strong position to lead the opposition to victory. He noted that Makinde’s governance model, which balances infrastructure development with social welfare, has become a reference point for developmental politics nationwide.

Olajide stressed that Makinde’s emergence as a presidential candidate would not only sustain the vision of the PDP’s founding fathers but also usher in a new era of competence, inclusiveness, and progress for Nigerians.

“In the entire South-West, Makinde is the major force that can face Tinubu. His political network cuts across party lines, and I can assure Nigerians that many political parties will collapse their structures for him to send the APC out of Aso Rock,” Olajide said.

He urged Makinde to formally declare his ambition, describing him as the first Nigerian governor poised to seamlessly transition to the presidency on the strength of his performance and broad national appeal, as well as the first Oyo State indigene to lead the country.