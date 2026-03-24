2027: Oyo APC Yet To Endorse Any Guber Candidate – Adelabu ‘s Aide

An aide to the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Femi Awogboro, has dismissed as unfounded rumours suggesting that Senator Sharafadeen Alli has emerged as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

He described the claims making the rounds that Alli had been endorsed at a Lagos meeting at the residence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as false and misleading, insisting that no such agreement has been reached among party leaders.

According to him, Adelabu remains the leading aspirant and the most credible contender to fly the party’s flag. He said, “If it were a crucial political meeting, key stakeholders would have been present, and my principal would not have been absent but for his engagement in the lesser Hajj,” he said.

Awogboro further emphasised that President Tinubu has not endorsed any aspirant for the Oyo 2027 race, urging party members and the public to disregard speculation. “There is no cause for alarm. The President believes in due process and internal democracy, and he will support a candidate who is loyal, tested, and widely acceptable,” he added.

Highlighting Adelabu’s credentials, he noted that the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria possesses the experience, administrative capacity, and grassroots appeal required to reposition Oyo State. He added that Adelabu’s track record in public service, coupled with his current role as Minister of Power, places him in a strong position to deliver impactful governance.

He stressed that the rumours circulating are only serving to boost Adelabu’s visibility and popularity across the state. “These false claims are clearly driven by political anxiety, but they are inadvertently promoting my principal even more. The people already know who has the competence and capacity to lead,” he stated.

Awogboro maintained that no stakeholders’ meeting of such magnitude could take place without the presence of party elders like Chief Bisi Akande and Chief Olusegun Osoba, among others, noting that the APC in Oyo State remains united and focused.

He concluded by reiterating that Adelabu’s aspiration is anchored on competence, vision, and commitment to service, expressing confidence that the people of Oyo State will rally behind him ahead of the 2027 governorship election.