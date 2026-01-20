2027: Oyegun Salutes Obidient Movement For Joining ADC

A leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chief John Oyegun has said the coming of the Obidient Movement into the party in Edo State is a sign that the people are ready to join the struggle for a leadership change in the country.

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman said this in Benin yesterday. He said: “A new Nigeria is truly possible. A few days ago, I was in the hall when a colourful and important personality Dele Momodu joined us.

“Today is the first time I saw youths who were committed to the nation-building. “It is my first time meeting members of the Obidient Movement in this number. We are convinced that the youths of this country are ready.

“You have decided to take up the struggle yourself by joining the ADC. I am happy. “I want to say that from the day the coalition came together, I was convinced that we are on the right path.

“I am sure you are not happy with what is happening in Nigeria and Edo State. Remember that the chairman said we have one target which is that we have a country to save.”