2027: Oyegun Gets ADC Party Card In Edo

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun, was yesterday, handed the membership card of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by the Edo State Chairman of the party, Mr. Kennedy Odion in Benin.

Presenting him with the card at the party’s secretariat in Benin, Odion said Oyegun is not new to forming a coalition adding that, he has done it before and he is doing it again with the view of redeeming the nation from its economic quagmire.

“He has put together what is called a coalition before and he succeeded. So, in mathematics, once you understand the formula, the answer is in view. So, he understands how he did it before so doing it again is not a difficult task.

“So as God may have it, he is not from any other state but from the heartbeat of this nation cum Edo State and we are moving the coalition together. “He was the chairman of the implementation committee that decided that ADC will be the platform,” Odion said. On the part of Oyegun, he said before they settled for ADC, they had made extensive research and found out that it is the party that has the interest of Nigerians at heart. Oyegun blamed the ruling APC for the hunger and starvation in the country.