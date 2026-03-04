2027: Oyebanji Urges City Boys To Intensify Grassroots Mobilisation For Tinubu

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has charged members of the City Boys Movement to intensify grassroots mobilisation across wards and polling units in the state for the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Oyebanji gave this charge on Tuesday at his Ikogosi Ekiti country home when he received the State executives of the Movement, led by the Ekiti State Director, Mr Oluwafemi Kasali. The governor charged the group to take the campaign to the people at the unit level, stressing that elections are won through strategic engagement at the grassroots.

Governor Oyebanji, who hailed the vision of the Movement, said direct interaction with the people remains the most effective means of consolidating support.

While emphasizing that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would record a landslide victory in Ekiti in the January 2027 elections, Governor Oyebanji said it is his desire and that of the APC leadership in the state to ensure the State records an unprecedented huge number of votes for the President, in appreciation of his sundry support for Ekiti State.

The Governor tasked the leadership of CBM to ensure that their members are visible and active in their respective wards and polling units, engaging residents and showcasing the achievements of the President.

While commending the Movement for its dedication, structure and grassroots presence in the state, the Governor assured them that his government would stand solidly by the movement, provide necessary encouragement and support to ensure its success, as well as he realization of its goals.

“In your speech, you spoke about the mandate of the movement which is to get vote for our party and the leader of the party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and getting the vote is not a tea party, that is the truth, to get vote in Ekiti where people don’t come out naturally to vote, we have to look at our tactics and strategies.

“The foundation of victory for any election is at the unit level, so, if we are going to get the votes, then we must be connected to the voters and you don’t get to the voters by rallies but by identifying with the people, have a connection with them, talk to them- do they have issues, do they have concerns about government policies- and get it resolved before the day of the election.

“That is why I keep telling my party members, you can do your rallies but as far as am concerned I am going to the units because it is going to be an act of ingratitude for Ekiti people not to give President Tinubu at least 80 percent of total number of registered voters in this state because the President has done a lot for us”. The Governor asserted

Earlier in his remarks, the State Director of the Movement, Mr Oluwafemi Kasali, expressed profound appreciation to the Governor for his support and for consistently creating platforms that empower young people to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

Expressing the readiness of the movement to embark on door-to-door sensitisation and mobilisation campaigns across the state for the re-election of the Governor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kasali said the movement would actively liaise with local leaders and youth networks to ensure widespread engagement and a strong turnout at the polls.

He assured the Governor that the movement would use the forthcoming governorship election in the state to demonstrate its strength, unity and mobilisation capacity across wards and pulling units to ensure that the Governor becomes the first in the country to win in all polling units.