2027: Ovuakporie Backs Oborevwori For Re-Election

The Immediate past Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretary Nick Ovuakporie yesterday tipped Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to win the 2027 governorship poll by a landslide. In a statement, the governor’s Executive Assistant (Political) praised Oborevwori’s leadership, referring to him as the state’s ‘development Czar’.

Ovuakporie said: “Governor Oborevwori’s tenure has been defined by a clear vision, a well-structured agenda, and a steadfast commitment to the holistic development of Delta State.

“The More Agenda Administration, which he has championed, has served as a guiding framework for his governance, ensuring that every aspect of public service is measured by the standards of excellence, accountability, and inclusivity. “Oborevwori has not only earned the admiration of Delta State’s citizens but also the respect of political leaders across the nation.

“His achievements in infrastructure development, human capital growth, healthcare improvement, security enhancement, and agricultural investment have positioned Delta State as a model of progress in a nation still grappling with the challenges of development.

“The governor’s ability to implement signature projects and programs that have uplifted the lives of thousands of Deltans is a testament to his leadership and vision.”