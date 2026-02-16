2027: Our Votes Must Count – Obi

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has cautioned against election rigging as the 2027 election approaches.

He noted that Nigerians must ensure their votes count during the elections and also warned that any attempt to manipulate the electoral process would attract legal consequences.

“Unlike in the past, in 2027 our votes MUST count, and all those who are there not to count the votes will be counted among those destroying Nigeria,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Obi urged Nigerians to remain vigilant at polling units during the elections to monitor the counting and transmission of results.

“I encourage everyone to remain at the polling units after voting to count and witness the counting and transmission of results. Those who refuse to allow the votes count will be made to count the full weight of the law against rigging.”

According to him, individuals who undermine the electoral process by refusing to allow votes to be properly counted would be counted among “those who destroy our democracy, thereby destroying our future, and you must answer to the law.”

He stressed that Nigerians should stay at their polling units after casting their ballots to witness both the counting and electronic transmission of results in order to safeguard electoral integrity.