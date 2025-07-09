2027: Otuaro Urges N’Delta To Support APC S’South Leaders On Tinubu’s Reelection

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has urged the people of the Niger Delta to support the declaration of the leaders of the South South All Progressives Congress (APC) to support President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

Otuaro spoke while reacting to the position of the South South APC leaders and governors to adopt President Tinubu as their sole candidate in the 2027 presidential election in an interview with a select number of journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

Otuaro said what the South South APC leaders and the governors did was the right way to reward a sincere and committed leader who has shown in practical terms his love for the region and the people.

Leaders of the APC in Edo, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States in collaboration with other members of the party in the south south zone had met in Benin on July 5, 2025 where they unanimously endorsed President Tinubu for a second term in office.

Otuaro noted that the President has proved beyond doubt his love and dedication to the affairs and development of the Niger Delta through strategic appointments, initiation of big-ticket projects, establishment of agencies and adequate funding of existing ones.

Otuaro said the Niger Delta and indeed the South South has faired well under the wellimplemented Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.