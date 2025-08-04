2027: Otuaro Urges N’Delta Ex-Agitators To Shun Desperate Politicians Planning Mischief

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty P r o g r a m m e (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has appealed to ex-agitators in the Niger Delta to remain vigilant and resist the efforts of some politicians who are bent on destabilising the region for selfish ends.

He noted with concern the recent rise in politically-charged rhetoric and coordinated attempts by some politicians to pit ex-agitators and beneficiaries of the programme against the Federal Government even ahead of the 2027 elections.

Otuaro spoke at the end of the second batch threeday strategic Leadership, Alternative Dispute Resolution and Mediation Training organised by the PAP from July 30 to August 1, 2025 for its stakeholders in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

Otuaro, who presented certificates to the workshop participants and later hosted them to a reception at the PAP headquarters, admonished ex-agitators not be deceived by such politicians and their antics.

He described these moves as reckless and unnecessary as there is no basis for anyone to cause destabilisation given the President Tinubu administration’s commitment to the development and socioeconomic advancement of the Niger Delta.

He stressed that President Tinubu was massively supporting the programme’s human capital development and empowerment schemes for ex-agitators and beneficiaries.

Otuaro, while urging the participants to play their role as leaders, said: “We can all see the commitment of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Ex-agitators and beneficiaries in general should not be deceived and distracted by some politicians.

Be assured that nobody will do it better than President Tinubu. As Niger Delta people, we have to thank the President for his genuine love for the Presidential Amnesty Programme and our region as a whole.”

“The President Tinubu administration has shown goodwill to our people, not just in words, but in action. “The President has expanded the budget of the programme, allowing us to reach more beneficiaries and strengthen our reintegration and rehabilitation initiatives.”