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March 19, 2026
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2027: Otu Asks Political Appointees With Ambition To Resign

Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State has charged all political office holders in his government who are nursing ambitions to contest upcoming elections to submit their resignation letters on or before March 26, 2026.

According to a press release issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Linus Obogo, Governor Otu made this known on Wednesday during the weekly Exco meeting.

Obogo noted that the governor explained that morality demands that those with political ambition should have a clear focus and not divide themselves between their ambition and attending to the public while in office.

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According to the governor, the instruction was necessary for the purpose of charity in governance, “and in the interest of propriety and focus,” explaining that government needs undivided attention, “and this government will not compromise on that principle.”

The statement quoted Governor Otu as saying: “Public office is a sacred trust. It must not be conflated with personal political pursuits. We owe our people undivided attention, and this administration will not compromise this principle,” he pointed out.

Otu added, “Our mandate at this critical time is to serve diligently, to deliver on our promises and to ensure that governance is not encumbered by premature political engagements. We must remain resolute in our duty to the people who entrusted us with this responsibility.”

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