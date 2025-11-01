2027: Otti Talks Tough, Warns Opposition To Stop Boasting 

Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has advised opposition politicians in the state, boasting about how they will wrestle the leadership away from him during the 2027 governorship election, to calm down, as they are not God.

Governor Otti stated this on Friday, October 31st, at the Enyimba International Stadium during a grand civic reception organised in his honour by the Old Bende Progressive Union, Abia South Chapter.

New Telegraph reports that the Old Bende communities are made up of some Local Government Areas, including Arochukwu, Isuikwuato, Bende, Ohafia, Ikwuano, Umunneochi, Umuahia South, Umuahia North, and Edda Communities in Ebonyi State.

Speaking more to politicians, Otti recalled that those who made similar boastful remarks in the preparation for the 2023 general elections are missing in the corridors of power today, stressing that power belongs to God and the people.

“I don’t like talking about 2027; however, all I know is that 2027 is in the hands of God. Those who boast, I want to advise them to stop boasting because it’s in the hands of God.

“The boastful person, and even anyone at all, may not be here in 2027. This is because we can’t predict life; we are all humans, and only God is God.

“If you want to talk like God or behave like God, I’ll leave you in the hands of God. Let’s not distract ourselves because we have a lot of work to do.

“Anybody who takes that his wish will ride over the will of God and that of the people is a big joke. At the appropriate time, you’ll choose your leader.

“Anybody who claims to be a strong man must remember that there are strong men in other places as well. All of you were here in 2023, and that was how they boasted, but where are they today? Please, let’s discuss living things.”

Talking about how he is giving Abia good governance, Otti said, “We put money in things that people want, and that’s why this state is rated high in fiscal performance.

“Our people don’t believe in handouts; they’re not palliative-seeking people. We’re all hard-working people. That’s why we are Igbos. All we need is to put in the enabling environment, and our people will flourish.”