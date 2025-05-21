2027: Osun PDP Senators Declare Support For Tinubu

Share

The Osun state Senators Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday declared support and endorsement of President Bola Tinubu as its preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

According to a joint statement signed by Senator Kamarudeen Oyewumi (Osun West), Senator Olubiyi Ajagunla (Osun Central), and Senator Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), the lawmakers expressed their support for Tinubu’s leadership and a second term in office.

New Telegraph gathered that the endorsement followed a meeting held on Tuesday, May 20, where the senators unanimously backed the President, citing his track record in governance, economic reforms, and infrastructure development.

They praised the administration’s initiatives, noting visible improvements in national security and a notable reduction in food prices, which they described as evidence of the President’s effective policies.

They also urged the President to sustain and accelerate his developmental strides for the benefit of all Nigerians. The Senators affirmed their pride in aligning with what they termed President Tinubu’s visionary and progressive agenda.

“This endorsement is not just symbolic—it reflects our deep confidence in President Tinubu’s ability to deliver on the promise of democracy.

“The Osun PDP Senators’ Caucus is united and unwavering in its support. There is no internal dissent; we stand as one.” the statement added

