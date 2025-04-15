2027: Osun Leaders Drum Support For Tinubu, Adeleke 

Share

The Osun Leaders of Thought (OLT), a group of influential stakeholders cutting across party lines in Osun State, has declared its support for both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ademola Adeleke to complete their second terms in office.

Rising from its April meeting held in Ile-Ife, the cradle of the Yoruba people, the group urged Osun citizens and residents to put aside political affiliations and rally behind what it described as “credible leadership at the federal and state levels.”

In a statement signed by the group’s Chief of Public Affairs, Adesola Adigun, OLT described President Tinubu as a true son of the Yoruba nation whose national reforms, though challenging, are necessary for Nigeria’s long-term stability.

“As we support President Tinubu, we are also in support of Governor Ademola Adeleke. He is delivering dividends of democracy, and we believe he should continue the good work,” Adigun said, adding that the group prioritizes the interest of the people over partisan politics.

OLT also commended Governor Adeleke for prioritizing infrastructure development, workers’ welfare, and other sectoral improvements, which it said have significantly enhanced governance in the state.

The group praised the recent position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum for distancing itself from an alleged political coalition being planned by some politicians, describing the forum’s stance as patriotic.

While noting that it intends to remain discreet until June 2025, OLT announced plans to increase its visibility by expanding the “Continuity of Progress” billboard campaign across major towns and villages in Osun State in support of both Tinubu and Adeleke.

The statement emphasized the group’s neutrality, clarifying that it does not represent any political party and will open its membership to interested citizens starting in June 2025.

