2027: Oshimili South Ex-PDP Leaders Back Tinubu, Oborevwori

Share

Ex-PDP chieftains at Ward 11, in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State have thrown their weight behind the reelection tickets of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The chieftains, including the Special Adviser to Governor Oborevwori on Non-Indigenes, also the chairman Ogbaru Community in Delta, Hon Fidelis Emordi Ogwu, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor on Non-Indigene, also the chairman MiddleBelt Indigenes in Delta,

Hon Jimoh, his Igala Community in Delta, Alhaji Abubakar Wada, the former PDP Youth Leader in ward 11, Mr Obinna Ajani, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Moslem Community, Alhaji Yusuf Musa, and other major stakeholders, led by the chairman of the Delta State Rural Development Agency (RDA),

Ogbueshi Engr Smart Meka, who doubles as the leader of the ward, in Asaba yesterday said as gate-keepers from the old PDP in the state to APC.

Share