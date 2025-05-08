2027: Ortom Seeks Unity In Benue PDP

Share

The immediate past Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday urged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders to unite to make the party stronger ahead of the 2027 general election.

He made the call when a delegation of Sankera PDP stakeholders paid him a solidarity visit to express their loyalty and to appreciate his contributions to the party’s success in the Sankera area.

He urged party supporters to intensify their membership drive and hold meetings with both existing and returning members.

The former governor emphasized the importance of inclusiveness, urging ward, local government, and state executive committee members not to discriminate against new or rejoining members who have set aside past differences.

He called for equal treatment of party members at all levels, fostering unity and cohesion.

The leader of the delegation and Zonal Chairman of the PDP for Zone A Abraham Waroh said the Sankera people decided to visit Ortom to show appreciation for his leadership of the party, even after leaving office.

