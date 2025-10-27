2027: Ortom Rallies PDP To Reclaim Power From APC In Benue

The immediate past governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom has pledged his commitment to guiding the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in 2027.

Ortom made the promise when he hosted the PDP G-14 and other critical stakeholders from the 14 local government areas in Zones A and B in Makurdi at the weekend.

He appealed to the opposition party’s stakeholders to focus on the task of rebuilding Benue PDP. He advised PDP aspirants to the 2027 governorship poll consult widely and not be discouraged by the wave of defections of some members to the ruling APC.

The leader of the PDP G-14 Laha Dzever pledged the group’s continued loyalty to Ortom. Benue PDP Deputy ChairmanAzua Ashongo advised stakeholders in the various local government areas to present only credible candidates for the next election.