2027: Ortom Denies Defecting To APC, Says I’m Still PDP’s Key Member

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, has brushed aside widespread reports that he has dumped the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

He exclaimed that he “Remains a proud, committed, and influential member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)”.

Chief Ortom, who was reacting to social media reports of his rumoured defection, described the reports as “Fake and deliberately misleading”, stressed that it was indeed “false, baseless, and a mischievous fabrication by a gang of desperate social media urchins sponsored by political opponents who are clearly unsettled by his continued relevance and influence”.

In a statement by his Media Adviser/Consultant, Dr Terver Akase, he said, “As part of their infantile scheme, the agent provocateurs and fake news merchants went as far as manufacturing a fake APC membership card, falsely attributing it to Chief Ortom, and circulating the same online in a failed attempt to deceive the public.

“This act is not only irresponsible but exposes the depth of desperation among those behind it”.

He maintained that he remains a proud, committed, and influential member of the PDP, its leader in the state and a respected member of the Board of Trustees (BoT), adding that those spreading such lies can only wish, because wishful thinking is all they have left.

He implored members of the public to disregard and ignore the falsehood in its entirety.