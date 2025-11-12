2027: Orji Kalu Tips Tinubu For Easy Victory, Backs Trump’s Position On Nigeria

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu yesterday tipped President Bola Tinubu to cruise to an easy win in the 2027 presidential poll. Fielding questions from reporters in Abuja, the former Abia State governor also said United States’ President Donald Trump “told the truth” about the killings in Nigeria.

Kalu tagged the presidential race “Tinubu versus Tinubu”, saying the President’s policies are already stabilising the economy and strengthening national security.

He said: “Has he gotten anyone contesting against him? The election is Tinubu vs Tinubu, just like Soludo vs Soludo (in Anambra State). “Our party is on the ground across Nigeria and fully with the people.

“We will continue to support the President to make life better for the masses.” The Abia North representative pledged the National Assembly’s commitment to backing Tinubu’s economic recovery efforts through legislation to reduce the economic hardship and promote growth. The legislator said: “Whatever the problem, the Senate is focused on making laws that will help President Tinubu overcome economic challenges.

“We want Nigerians to eat three times a day.” On Trump’s threat to intervene in the killing of Christians in the country, Kalu said both Christians and Muslims are affected. He said: “If it’s a lie, then what’s the truth? Nigerians are being killed, Christians and Muslims alike. “There are jihadists who want to destroy Nigeria.

We must blacklist them without pity and smoke them out.” According to the ex-governor, he earlier discussed the security situation in Nigeria with two former US Presidents and six sitting Senators, who expressed readiness to assist the country in combating terrorism.

Kalu said: “Before Trump speaks, the American intelligence community must have verified their information. “You can see that our Air Force is already acting, possibly with shared intelligence from the US. That’s how it should be.”

The politician, who said he is “pro-America” blamed much of Africa’s instability on the US-led invasions of Libya and Iraq, which he said unleashed arms proliferation across the continent. Kalu said: “When you killed Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein, it became a problem. “They maintained their borders. After their deaths, arms spilled all over the world, and we’re suffering from it today.”