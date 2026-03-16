2027: Orji Kalu, T. A. Orji, Ikpeazu Set Up C’ttee For Tinubu, APC’s ‘Victory’ In Abia

Three former governors of Abia State have inaugurated a technical committee charged with securing a comprehensive win for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections in Abia.

The committee, comprising former legislators and appointees from the administrations of Orji Kalu, Theodore Orji, and Okezie Ikpeazu, was inaugurated in Umuahia on Saturday. While inaugurating the Technical Committee, with effective consent and support of the other former governors made it clear that every democratic step must be taken by the team to make sure that President Bola Tinubu is returned overwhelmingly as President in 2027.

He was emphatic that if Abia State joined the league of states that will work assiduously to return Tinubu, the reward would also be overwhelming. Senator Kalu stated that it would amount to self-delusion for Members of APC in Abia State to ever imagine that the leadership and followership of the Labour Party in Abia State will ever vote for President Tinubu.

Kalu used that opportunity to assure journalists in the state that no amount of gubernatorial intimidation should deter them from carrying out their constitutional responsibilities, as Members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm. He warned that no Member of the Media should be insulted just for playing the constitutional role of a watchdog in Abia State, and frowned at a situation where a journalist in the state was called “stupidity” for simply asking for accountability.

Just before inaugurating the Technical Committee, Senator Kalu, again, congratulated the APC in the state for recently having harmonious peaceful Congresses. He made it clear that he is solidly in support of all those that emerged in the Congresses, starting from the wards, local government areas, senatorial districts, and the state.

While inaugurating the Technical Committee, chaired by a Constitutional Lawyer, Professor A.C.B Agbazuere, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu urged the Committee to work diligently and fast in developing a Blueprint that will guide OUR TEAM 2027 as a Road Map in navigating political terrains ahead of 2027. Goodwill messages were received from former Governors T. A. Orji, Ambassador Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, and immediate-past Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the Technical Committee, Professor Agbazuere, thanked Senator OKalu, Senator T. A. Orji, and Ambassador Ikpeazu for reposing confidence in members of the technical committee, and assured that the committee will perform the duties assigned to it with diligence, speed, and accuracy.

Also Sir Mascot Uzor Kalu spoke expansively on the inseparable relationship between infrastructural development, and welfare of the citizens, through different youth and Women empowerment programmes.