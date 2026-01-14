2027: Opposition To Defeat Orji Kalu Is Yet To Be Born – Chukwu

The former Minority Chief Whip of the Abia State House of Assembly and member representing the South East on the North West Development Commission (NWDC), Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, has brushed aside threats by the opposition Labour Party (LP) to cut short the senatorial tenure of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, describing them as empty political rhetoric.

Chukwu made these remarks on Wednesday while speaking on the Agenda, a political affairs programme aired on Don 103.7 FM, Umuahia, and closely monitored by MUK TV.

He stated categorically that there is currently no political figure with the capacity, influence, or reach to defeat the incumbent senator representing Abia North.

His comments followed a renewed exchange between the media teams of Senator Kalu and Governor Alex Otti. In a statement that generated widespread reactions, the governor’s media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, had claimed that the Labour Party had four strong aspirants ready to challenge and unseat the former Abia governor in the next senatorial election.

Reacting to the claim, Chukwu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), dismissed the threat as unrealistic, insisting that even a coalition of all the LP aspirants would fall short against Senator Kalu.

“I have not seen any vibrant opposition in Abia North that can dislodge Orji Uzor Kalu from the Senate,” he said. “Every aspirant the Labour Party has lined up against him, even if they are put together, cannot defeat him”.

The former lawmaker also issued a stern warning to politicians considering a challenge against Senator Kalu, specifically referencing the senatorial ambition of Rt. Hon. Ude Okochukwu, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Abia State.

“You don’t go to a lion’s fight with a sheep,” Chukwu said proverbially. “He should shelve the idea because he will not defeat Orji Uzor Kalu”.

Although he admitted to having political differences with the senator, Chukwu said his position was based on Kalu’s extensive political network and performance in the Senate.

He noted that effective representation in the National Assembly requires lawmakers with strong national connections to negotiate and attract federal presence and projects to their constituencies.

On the reported senatorial ambition of Chief David Ogba Onuoha, popularly known as Bourdex, Chukwu also dismissed his suitability for the seat, arguing that Abia North does not need what he described as a “boxer” in the Senate.

The comment was a reference to a past incident in which the former Ohafia local government chairman was alleged to have assaulted a council staff member.

Chukwu maintained that Senator Kalu remains firmly in control of the Abia North political landscape and is unlikely to be dislodged by the opposition anytime soon.