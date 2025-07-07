2027: Opposition Parties’ Coalition Against Tinubu Dead On Arrival – KUIMCA DG

The Director General of the Kogi State Utility, Infrastructure Management and Compliance Agency (KUIMCA), Taofik Isah, has expressed unwavering confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid, asserting that no opposition coalition can derail the President’s re-election victory in 2027.

Isah a former chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, (ALGON), Kogi State chapter, said the coalition of some political parties for the sole aim of defeating president Tinubu in 2027 is dead on arrival.

Dr. Isah who spoke in Lokoja shortly after the defection ceremony to receive some opposition members into the ruling party, commended President Tinubu for providing the need leadership for the country in its mostly critical period.

According to Isah who is also the former National Organizing Secretary of ALGON in Nigeria, the defection of very notable opposition leaders of Okun extraction is a clear testament that the APC in Kogi State and by extension Nigeria is comfortable and had nothing to worry about.

According to him, the president has done very well in the development of an institutional framework for the country, saying that far reaching reforms have been put in place by the President to ensure an all round development of all sectors of the economy.

He thanked the Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the immediate past Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the Kogi State APC chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello for giving him the opportunity to serve as the chairman of the committee to receive defectors from oppositions party.

He particularly lauded the defection of the Minority Leader in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Kuli, declaring that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock and by extension the Lugard House in Kogi state.

The former Director General of the Kogi State Project Monitoring Agency, while emphasizing the declaration by the former governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello during the decamping ceremony that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock, he stressed that there is no vacancy in Lugard House also come 2027.

“His Excellency, the former Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said, No vacancy in Aso Rock. And I want to tell everybody that, even in Kogi State that there is no vacancy in Lugard House. My mentor has spoken, it is left for us, the field workers, to implement and execute it.”

“You can see, by virtue of the caliber of those who defected to the APC. They include Hon. Sam Aro, a former House of Representatives Member, Yagba Federal constituency, Abdulganiyu Salawudeen, popularly known as Eruku Yagba, other political leaders from Yagba, along with Thousands of their supporters,” he added.

He said even the only Minority Leader in the House of Assembly, Hon Ibikunle Idowu, also decamped to the APC, making the Kogi State House of Assembly completely members of APC.